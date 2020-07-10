comscore OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch | BGR India
  OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch: 6.44-inch display, 12GB RAM and more
OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch: 6.44-inch display, 12GB RAM and more

OnePlus Nord (code name Avicii) was the subject of a definitive leak, with an image that reveals all its specifications ahead of launch.

  Published: July 10, 2020 4:02 PM IST
OnePlus Nord

There are almost two weeks left before the OnePlus Nord smartphone announcement, but today an image with a list of all its specifications appeared on the internet. The image is posted by the renowned leakster, Evan Blass, on his Twitter account. He also added that the photo is related to the upcoming presentation of the device in augmented reality. Also Read - OnePlus Nord meme competition: A chance to win OnePlus Nord at launch on July 21

First, let’s clarify that the smartphone’s sketch in the leaked image does not correspond to the OnePlus Nord’s actual design, but it only showcases a general outline of the device. However, the features are comprehensively listed and are fully compatible with information that OnePlus has since confirmed or leaked from various sources. This increases reliance on the information contained in the image. Also Read - OnePlus Nord high-quality renders leak online; shows a premium-looking device with quad-camera

OnePlus Nord Specifications and Features

Moving on to its technical specifications as listed in the image, the OnePlus Nord smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G connectivity support. The device will flaunt a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution. The display also offers up to 408ppi support and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Top phones to launch in India in July: OnePlus Nord, Poco M2 Pro, and more

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Nord features a quad-camera setup at the rear. It comprises a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and OIS/EIS support. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a FOV of 119 degrees. The rest includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

At the front, the smartphone has a dual-selfie camera housed inside the dual punch-hole display cutout. It includes a 32-megapixel main camera with an f/2.45 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. As per the listing, the device also has Face recognition and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also comes in color options, including Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash.

The OnePlus Nord will be available in two different configurations of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also has support for NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 2×2 MIMO, and a 4115mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 10 operating system with Oxygen OS 10, and the device weighs around 185 grams.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 10, 2020 4:02 PM IST

