OnePlus' first Nord is now in line for a new update. The OnePlus Nord is now getting the new OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update based on Android 11 in India and other global markets to bring a number of improvements and new features for the users.

The new update is primarily focused on battery improvements and other bug fixes. Here's a look at what's new for the users.

OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update starts rolling out

The new OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update will focus to extend the battery life. This will also be ensured by reducing power consumption in certain scenarios. Although, we don’t know about the situations OnePlus is referring. Also Read - Top tech news today: Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Qualcomm smartphone and more

The update will also sort some bug issues out. After a user installs the update, he or she won’t get any delayed notifications. The issue of the OnePlus Nord overheating in some cases will also be fixed.

Apart from the improvements and fixes, the new OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update for the OnePlus Nord also includes the June 2021 Android security patch.

It is suggested that this is an incremental rollout, meaning it will reach all the OnePlus Nord users gradually. OnePlus notes that users should have at least 30 per cent of charge and 3GB of extra storage before downloading the new update.

OnePlus Nord details

For those who have forgotten, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 644-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone gets four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There are two cameras for selfies: 32-megapixel main and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

It is backed by a 4,115mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Additionally, it supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, 5G, NFC, and more.

The OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 in India.