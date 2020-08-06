comscore OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements
OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS update with stability improvements

As per the official changelog, the latest OnePlus Nord update brings ‘Improved system stability'. The firmware version OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA is been pushed out to the devices in India.

OnePlus Nord Review (1)

OnePlus has pushed out a new OxygenOS update for its newly launched OnePlus Nord smartphones in India. This is notably the third OxygenOS update since the phone’s launch in July. The same update is also being rolled out to OnePlus Nord devices in Europe, and North America. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out stable MIUI 11 update for Redmi 8 and 8A

As per the official changelog, the latest OnePlus Nord update brings ‘Improved system stability’. The firmware version OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA is been pushed out to the devices in India. As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days, noted OnePlus community forum thread. Also Read - OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat that you cannot delete

The Nord is finally on open sale in India after a little delay. The smartphone is now available through Amazon India and OnePlus India online store. The handset was launched last month in three variants, but the company only took pre-orders for the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants. The cheaper 6GB RAM variant is listed to go on sale in September, but there is no release date as yet. Also Read - Samsung promises three Android upgrades for Galaxy S10 and newer but there’s a catch

Amazon India open sale for OnePlus Nord will be only for the 8GB RAM variant and 12GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage costs Rs 29,999. The base model of OnePlus Nord with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 24,999.

Watch Video: OnePlus Nord Review

Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box.

The quad camera setup on the back consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock.

Features OnePlus Nord
Price 24999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display Fluid AMOLED-16.36 centimeters (6.44 inches)-2400×1080 pixels 408ppi
Internal Memory 6GB+64GB
Rear Camera 48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens
Front Camera 32MP with Sony IMX616 + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens – Front
Battery 4115 mAh
Best Sellers