OnePlus Nord has started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.10, which includes the December 2020 Android Security patch along with general bug fixes and improved stability. Do note that the OxygenOS 10.5.10 over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out in a phased manner so only a small percentage of users will get it initially followed by a broader rollout.

OnePlus Nord in India will get the OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01DA version, while the European variant will get OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01BA respectively. The global version is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01AA, according to a post on OnePlus forums. ​Unfortunately, those wanting to get their hands on Android 11 might need to wait a little longer as it will be supported in the OxygenOS 11.

OxygenOS 10.5.10 for OnePlus Nord brings with it December 2020 Android security patch. It also updates GMS (Google Mobile Services) package to September 2020. GMS is essentially a collection of Google applications and APIs that work together to ensure a seamless user experience. There are also general bug fixes and improved stability.

To check for the update manually, head to Settings and click on ‘System’. Next, tap ‘System updates’ where you should find the new OxygenOS 10.5.10 update to download and install. Among other key features is the new OnePlus Store app that can be used to manage OnePlus account, get support, discover benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. In India, the app can be uninstalled as well.

To reiterate, this is an incremental rollout, and not all users will get the update at once. “As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” OnePlus said in its post.

OnePlus Nord was launched earlier this year and it went on sale in India in August. The price for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs 27,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 respectively.

OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44 inch Full HD Plus Fluid Amoled display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. The smartphone features four cameras at the back, a combination of a 48-megapixels primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 5- megapixel depth sensor. There are dual front cameras with a primary 32-megapixels lens and another 8-megapixel sensor.