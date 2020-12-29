comscore OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.10 update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.10 with December 2020 Security Patch
News

OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.10 with December 2020 Security Patch

News

OnePlus Nord has started to receive OxygenOS 10.5.10, which comes with the latest Android security update. Here's how to download and install.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord has started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.10, which includes the December 2020 Android Security patch along with general bug fixes and improved stability. Do note that the OxygenOS 10.5.10 over-the-air (OTA) update is being rolled out in a phased manner so only a small percentage of users will get it initially followed by a broader rollout. Also Read - OnePlus 9 prototype was on sale for $6,000 on eBay but don't get too excited

OnePlus Nord in India will get the OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01DA version, while the European variant will get OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01BA respectively. The global version is OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01AA, according to a post on OnePlus forums. ​Unfortunately, those wanting to get their hands on Android 11 might need to wait a little longer as it will be supported in the OxygenOS 11. Also Read - OnePlus 9 will launch with a flat display and wireless charging support: Report

OxygenOS 10.5.10 for OnePlus Nord brings with it December 2020 Android security patch. It also updates GMS (Google Mobile Services) package to September 2020. GMS is essentially a collection of Google applications and APIs that work together to ensure a seamless user experience. There are also general bug fixes and improved stability. Also Read - OnePlus 9 borrows from OnePlus 8 Pro a lot, hints latest leak

To check for the update manually, head to Settings and click on ‘System’. Next, tap ‘System updates’ where you should find the new OxygenOS 10.5.10 update to download and install. Among other key features is the new OnePlus Store app that can be used to manage OnePlus account, get support, discover benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. In India, the app can be uninstalled as well.

To reiterate, this is an incremental rollout, and not all users will get the update at once. “As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days,” OnePlus said in its post.

OnePlus Nord was launched earlier this year and it went on sale in India in August. The price for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is Rs 24,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will cost Rs 27,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999 respectively.

OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44 inch Full HD Plus Fluid Amoled display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. The smartphone features four cameras at the back, a combination of a 48-megapixels primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 5- megapixel depth sensor. There are dual front cameras with a primary 32-megapixels lens and another 8-megapixel sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2020 4:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

5

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Amazon Mega Salary Day sale announced, here's a look at the top deals
Deals
Amazon Mega Salary Day sale announced, here's a look at the top deals
You might be able to buy Samsung's next foldable smartphone

News

You might be able to buy Samsung's next foldable smartphone

Top smartphones to be launched with Snapdragon 888 in 2021

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones to be launched with Snapdragon 888 in 2021

Here are 10 smartphones confirmed to launch with Snapdragon 888 in 2021

Photo Gallery

Here are 10 smartphones confirmed to launch with Snapdragon 888 in 2021

Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

Mobiles

Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

Features

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for OnePlus Nord released

You might be able to buy Samsung's next foldable smartphone

Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launched: Details here

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Everything you need to know

With Xiaomi Mi 11 now out, should you still get the Mi 10T Pro?

Steam Best Games of 2020 revealed: PUBG, Cyberpunk 2077, more

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G: Here's what we know so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for OnePlus Nord released

News

OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for OnePlus Nord released
Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021

Features

Five smartphones we are eagerly waiting to launch in 2021
OnePlus 9 prototype sold on eBay for $6,000

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 prototype sold on eBay for $6,000
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile India का कर रहे हैं इंतजार! इन अल्टर्नेटिव बैटल गेम्स पर डालें एक नजर

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Launched : शाओमी के स्मार्टफोन्स में आ रहा नया अपडेट, मिलेंगे कमाल के फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy M12 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro की लॉन्चिंग डिटेल्स आई सामने, ये होंगे खास फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10 : शाओमी के दो सबसे धांसू स्मार्टफोन, जानें कौन ज्यादा दमदार

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for OnePlus Nord released
News
OxygenOS 10.5.10 update for OnePlus Nord released
You might be able to buy Samsung's next foldable smartphone

News

You might be able to buy Samsung's next foldable smartphone
Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022

Mobiles

Apple working on clamshell foldable iPhone, could launch in 2022
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 56 days plans under Rs 500
Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launched: Details here

News

Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launched: Details here

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers