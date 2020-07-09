High-resolution press renders of the much anticipated upcoming mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord have just leaked online. Notable smartphone leaker Evan Blass (evleaks) shared the quality renders showcasing the device from the front and the back. The renders confirm a number of things that have already made their way to the Internet. In addition, the design is also likely in line with what OnePlus has confirmed during its marketing campaign. The front of the device features a dual-camera setup in a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. Let’s check out more details regarding the OnePlus Nord here including other design elements. Also Read - OnePlus Nord: Company shares new information about the phone in a meme

OnePlus Nord design renders leaked; details

Taking a look, Blass shared two renders for the device on his Patreon account. Considering that the renders are shared as part of a paywall, we are unable to share the exact renders here. However, you can head to his Patreon page and support him to access the high-quality renders. Taking a look at the design, we also see a speaker grill on the top of the device. One can also see a thick chin at the bottom of the display. These images also highlight a curved, metallic frame on the sides of the device.

Similar to current OnePlus devices, we get the volume rocker on the left side of the device. Beyond this, the power and alert slider are located on the right side of the smartphone. The render of the rear side confirms a quad camera setup in a vertical arrangement. Similar to recent designs, this camera setup is located on the top-left corner of the smartphone. The smartphone maker has also added a dual-LED flash unit along with the camera setup.

I thought OnePlus liked me after that flattering Instagram meme, but apparently they /really/ like @ZacksJerryRig. pic.twitter.com/bfju2EM4Ef — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 9, 2020

One can also see the OnePlus logo in the middle of the frame along with “OnePlus” branding at the bottom. This render showcases the “Grey” color variant of the device along with the silver side finish. Taking a look at recent reports, the company is likely to launch multiple color variants for the OnePlus Nord. Beyond this, Blass also shared what appears to be a transparent edition case for the smartphone. It looks like the company has teamed up with JerryRigEverything to create this case showcasing the internal components. The Twitter image also showcases the speaker grills, USB Type-C port, and the SIM tray at the bottom.

