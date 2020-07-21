comscore OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7.30PM today in India: What to expect
News

OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7.30PM today in India: How to watch the event and what to expect

News

OnePlus Nord will be the first mid-range smartphone from the company since the OnePlus X. The smartphone will be joined by true wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds.

  Published: July 21, 2020 8:56 AM IST
OnePlus Nord Design MKBHD

Photo: MKBHD/Twitter

OnePlus Nord is set to launch in India today as the company’s first mid-range 5G smartphone since the OnePlus X. We already know that OnePlus plans to sell Nord only in India and Europe. It has also run limited pre-orders for the smartphone ahead of its launch. Soon after the launch, OnePlus is also expected to host virtual pop-up events in several countries. We also know that OnePlus Nord will be accompanied by OnePlus Buds. Here is a look at everything we know so far about OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Buds. Also Read - OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch; key software features detailed

How to watch the livestream

OnePlus Nord launch event is scheduled for 7.30PM IST on July 21 in India. It starts at 4PM CET in Europe or 7AM Pacific Time (10AM Eastern) in the United States. The trickiest part of this launch is the event itself. Unlike in the past, OnePlus is not hosting the event via YouTube or its social media channels. The company is instead using augmented reality for the launch. In order to watch OnePlus Nord launch, you will first need to download the “OnePlus Nord AR” app on your Android or iOS device. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; Indian version spotted on Geekbench

At the time of installation, grant all the permissions asked by the application for it to run smoothly. You will need to set an avatar even though it is not compulsory. After that, the app asks you to move the phone around a flat surface in order to complete the AR setup. The event will take place on this flat surface. At the time of the launch, you will need to open the app and watch the event being augmented into your real world. Also Read - New OnePlus smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor appears on GeekBench

OnePlus Nord: What to expect

OnePlus Nord will be a mid-range 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This will be the first OnePlus smartphone to use a non-flagship series chipset from Qualcomm. In case you forgot, the OnePlus X came with Snapdragon 801. There is even a possibility that OnePlus will launch Nord Lite as the second device with Snapdragon 690 today. In terms of memory configuration, the Nord is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The leaks point at the smartphone featuring either a 6.44-inch or a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It will also support 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is identical to OnePlus 8 Pro. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual selfie camera for the first time on a OnePlus smartphone. Carl Pei has confirmed the design, which showed quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor while the second one will be an 8-megapixel 105-degree ultra-wide-angle camera. There will be a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a macro camera.

For selfies, we are looking at a 32-megapixel main camera paired with a second ultra-wide-angle camera. OnePlus has been teasing this camera will eliminate the need to carry a selfie stick. We still don’t know much about battery life but it is tipped to house a 4,115mAh battery. It will lack wireless charging but support Warp Charge 30T for fast wired charging. The smartphone will debut alongside six official cases, as revealed by Evan Blass, and one of them will be a faux-transparent edition made by YouTuber JerryRigEverything.

Time for true wireless earbuds

OnePlus Buds will join Nord as the first true wireless earbuds from the company. It is expected to be priced under $100 (around Rs 7,500)and will come in blue, black and white color. These earbuds leaked yesterday revealing a design that looks like a mixture between Google Pixel Buds and Vivo TWS Neo. The TWS earbuds are rumored to offer noise cancellation during calls and up to 30 hours of battery life. They will lack wireless charging but support fast charging. It will also support fast pairing with OnePlus phones and will be available on both Amazon India as well as Flipkart.

  Published Date: July 21, 2020 8:56 AM IST

OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7.30PM today in India: What to expect

News

News

OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7.30PM today in India: What to expect
News
OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7.30PM today in India: What to expect
Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes

Gaming

Lenovo Legion will charge completely in 30 minutes
Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus design, display, and primary camera details confirmed
Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31

News

Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Watch to launch in India on July 31
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched in India

Best Sellers