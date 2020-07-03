comscore OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon, series | BGR India
OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing indicates at a lineup of smartphones

It is also worth noting that the July 1 pre-order was not open for Indian users. Let’s take a closer look at the new information about the OnePlus Nord here.

  Published: July 3, 2020 3:57 PM IST
OnePlus Nord series

Smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone in the Indian market, the OnePlus Nord. As part of the preparation, the company is running an elaborate campaign to drum up hype around the upcoming device. This includes a documentary series, sharing teasers on Instagram, regular posts, and even pre-orders. The company even opened limited pre-orders for 100 users in the international market on July 1. An interesting aspect of this pre-order was that the company has not shared any details regarding the upcoming device. It is also worth noting that the July 1 pre-order was not open for Indian users. However, the company did share some information about the pre-orders in India. Let’s take a closer look at the new information about the OnePlus Nord here. Also Read - OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders likely coming soon; details

The company revealed in stories on the official OnePlus Nord Instagram that it is planning to bring pre-orders to India. OnePlus did not share any concrete dates regarding the sale of the upcoming device for India. The company added, “To all our fans in India – you didn’t really think you were going to miss our on Nord pre-orders, did you?” in a story. It continued in the next story, “We’ll have more to say about this soon.” The company has already listed Nord on the Amazon India website. It is likely that the company will start the pre-orders on Amazon in the coming weeks if not days. Also Read - OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G with 5G support; next pre-order on July 8

Inspecting the listing, the company also likely shared some more information regarding the OnePlus Nord. As per the Amazon India listing, the company asked the users to get ready for the “OnePlus Nord series”. This likely hints at more than one device launch in the coming weeks. Also Read - OnePlus TV 2020 lineup with starting price under Rs 19,999 set to launch in India today: Watch livestream, expected features and more

OnePlus Nord sold out on in Europe; next round of pre-orders on July 8

We are not sure if the company is talking about different RAM and storage variants. Or, the company is actually talking about multiple smartphone models as part of the OnePlus Nord lineup. Beyond this, the company has already shared the reason behind naming the series, “Nord”. We also likely know some important hardware details from recent leaks.

  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 3:57 PM IST

