OnePlus Nord Instagram account goes blank: Signs of the impending Nord 2?

The OnePlus Nord account on Instagram goes blank and everyone on social media questions why? Does this sign an impending Nord 2?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The Nord series has worked wonders for OnePlus since last year’s Nord 5G and the Nord CE as an affordable follow-up has got positive reviews. OnePlus itself has tried to celebrate these phones via its Instagram channel, showcasing new renders and more. However, head over to the official OnePlus Nord channel on Instagram now and you will see everything erased. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

Just how Thanos erased half the world’s population, OnePlus has also done the same for the Nord account – the only difference being that everything is erased instead of just half. OnePlus is yet to give out a reason behind this and it appears to be a marketing gimmick for now. The move appears to be similar to Fortnite removing its Season 1 world via a wormhole ahead of the Season 2 content. Also Read - Upcoming flagship killer smartphones to wait for: Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2, and more

What’s happening OnePlus? What about the Nord account? Also Read - OnePlus 9T with 108MP camera and ColorOS 11 by September 2021: Is that possible?

OnePlus Nord Insta account goes blank

With OnePlus staying mum on the matter and ever-increasing rumours of the Nord 2 on a drastic rise, it seems like a new promotional effort from the company. The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch sometime in July and OnePlus could mark this as the beginning of a new chapter.

OnePlus

Previous leaks related to the OnePlus Nord 2 have revealed substantial information. An early 2021 leak suggested that OnePlus is going to go back to its flagship killer roots with the Nord 2 by using a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. This chip is powering some of the premium midrange phones this year and offers the same kind of performance as the Snapdragon 870 chip.

In another leak, we got see the CAD renders of the Nord 2. The phone appears similar to the OnePlus 9 5G in terms of the overall design. The rear of Nord 2 features a rectangular camera hump housing a triple camera setup. The front has narrow bezels and a single punch-hole cutout only for the selfie camera. This display is said to measure 6.4-inches and use a 90Hz AMOLED panel.

Nord 2

Accompanying the Dimensity 1200 chip will be a 4500mAh battery, as the leak suggests. It remains to be seen whether OnePlus gives it the 30W or the 65W Warp Charge solution. Rumours have it that the main camera will use the same sensor as the OnePlus 9 Pro’s main camera, i.e., a Sony IMX780 sensor.

Anyway, it remains to be seen what this blanked-out OnePlus Nord account on Instagram turns out to be.

  Published Date: July 5, 2021 1:07 PM IST

