OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased with fewer cameras

OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased, could come with triple cameras, single punch-hole display

The OnePlus Nord Lite renders released by Max J give us an idea about what to expect from these upcoming cheaper OnePlus phones. A couple of watered-down features could bring the prices down.

  Published: August 3, 2020 11:54 AM IST
Credits: Concept Creator

OnePlus is adopting a different strategy in the post-COVID-19 ear with its smartphones. While going more premium with the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus Nord is its attempt to have a strong foothold in the midrange segments. The Nord has got decent reviews but is still out of reach for many. OnePlus seems to be addressing the issue as tipsters get hold of information about its upcoming smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale from August 4 on Amazon India: Price, offers

Popular tipster Max J. has shared some concept images of two OnePlus devices that could end up in the Nord series. Note that these are just concepts and not actual renders. Hence, these give us a fair idea of what to expect if OnePlus does an even cheaper Nord device. There are two phones expected to come out with a varying level of features and luxuries. Also Read - OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

The concepts show a familiar design language to the existing OnePlus Nord. At the back, you see the same plain-jane design with vertical camera layouts. One of the models is having a triple sensor setup while the other one gets a dual-camera setup. To the front, these models feature a modern narrow-bezel display with a small punch-hole cutout. This is a drastic departure from Nord’s pill-shaped cutout. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Review : मिड रेंज सेगमेंट का किंंग

OnePlus Nord Lite expected specifications

These concepts don’t accompany any specifications but we can always speculate. Rumours have long said OnePlus planning two phones using the Snapdragon 690 chipset. This chip belongs to Qualcomm’s 5G chip lineup and is meant for budget smartphones. Hence, OnePlus could rely on this chip to reach the sub-Rs 20,000 segment once more since the OnePlus X.

There could be two phones, possibly called the OnePlus Nord Lite and Nord Lite Pro. OnePlus may stick to 90Hz AMOLED displays on both the models but could alter other specifications. The entry-level variant could use 48-megapixel Samsung sensor for its main camera. This could be accompanied by an ultra-wide camera. The higher-spec model could gain a third macro camera to justify the cost.

Apart from the cameras, the two models may vary in terms of RAM and storage capacities. Batteries may also be different for both the phones with different charging speeds. Given that these are built to a price, OnePlus could rely on plastic panels instead of glass on the Nord.

In terms of market positioning, the entry-level Nord Lite could be starting at around Rs 15,000. This may put it up against the Redmi Note series devices and Motorola’s One Fusion+. The higher-spec model could start from almost Rs 20,000, thereby bridging the gap between the Nord and its cheaper siblings.

Best Sellers