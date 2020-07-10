OnePlus Nord meme competition is in full wing, and now the OnePlus co-founder – Carl Pei – has announced a giveaway for the winner. On Twitter, Pei noted that the best meme will get a OnePlus Nord smartphone at launch. The fun competition started after OnePlus shared information about the phone in a meme. Following which, many Twitter users shared OnePlus Nord memes. Also Read - OnePlus Nord high-quality renders leak online; shows a premium-looking device with quad-camera

OnePlus has already confirmed the launch of Nord smartphone for July 21. The company noted that it will be world’s first AR smartphone launch event. To recall, the OnePlus 2 launch event was a VR launch event five years back. Also Read - OnePlus Buds spotted on certification listing, expected alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21

OnePlus is gradually revealing more details about the upcoming phone. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and an AMOLED display. The Amazon India listing says the device will have a fluid and vivid screen. While the listing didn’t mention refresh rate, the handset is expected to offer 90Hz display as offering high refresh rate display is a trend these days.

It even reveals that the new OnePlus phone will have a flagship camera with support for OIS. Rumors are rife that the setup will include a 48-megapixel main camera sensor.

Besides, the listing of OnePlus Nord on Amazon India website reveals that early-birds will get benefits worth Rs 5,000. If you are interested in pre-ordering the smartphone, then you will be able to pre-book it on Amazon.in from 15 July 2020. But, for this, customers will have to pay just Rs 499.

Watch Video: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Additionally, OnePlus is likely to bring its first true wireless (TWS) earbuds – OnePlus Buds – alongside the OnePlus Nord on July 21. We have seen a lot of reports around the OnePlus Buds existence and recently an alleged leaked image revealing TWS in black color, along with what looks like a curved, triangular case.

Story Timeline