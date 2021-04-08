OnePlus Nord N1 could launch in India soon, will it be cheaper than OnePlus Nord?

OnePlus Nord N1, the supposed new member of the OnePlus Nord series and successor to the OnePlus N10 has likely landed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) portal. The BIS listing shows a device with model number ‘EB2101’ that is believed to be of the OnePlus Nord N1. Also Read - OnePlus 9R first impressions: That’s how you refresh in 2021

Details about the upcoming Nord-series phone have been making rounds on the internet for the past few weeks. OnePlus Nord N10's successor allegedly codenamed 'Ebba' made its first appearance last month. The renders shared by the leakster @OnLeaks revealed the phone's design. As for the BIS listing, it doesn't spare much information about the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone apart from hinting that it will arrive in India soon. To note the alleged OnePlus Nord N1 BIS listing was spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma who has been on an active errand of revealing details about upcoming devices in India.

OnePlus Nord N1 leaks

Speaking of the OnePlus Nord N1, purported renders of the device shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks revealed the phone in all its glory. The design appears to be similar to the OnePlus Nord N10 except for a triple camera setup and side-mounted fingerprint reader instead of a rear-mounted scanner. The back panel seems to feature a glossy cover with the OnePlus logo inscribed at the centre.

The supposed OnePlus Nord N1 is tipped to feature a 6.49-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for accomodating the front camera, and include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port. Reports speculate that the phone might get an LCD panel. The phone is expected to have 5G support. As per the tipster, the device measures 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm. Other aspects about the device are scarce as of now, but we expect rumour mill to share insights in the coming weeks. The OnePlus Nord N10 was announced last October in the US and European regions. At present, the OnePlus Nord N100 is the most affordable device from the OnePlus smartphone shelf that costs $179 (around Rs 13,000). As for Indian users, OnePlus has only provided one variant the OnePlus Nord which currently retails at Rs 29,999.