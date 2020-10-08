OnePlus will soon launch two smartphones as part of the Nord series in the market. According to the news, the company can launch the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 smartphones by the end of October . These two smartphones of OnePlus can be launched in America first. Also Read - New OnePlus Nord smartphone coming soon, could be N10 5G

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 smartphones are likely to launch later this month. He also pointed out that the smartphone could make its debut in America first. After this, the phone might head to the Indian market. But it is also possible that the company does not launch both these smartphones in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

After all, the first Nord phone did not launch in the US. So, there are chances that the company may have designed the Nord N10 and the Nord N100 as US-only devices. Apart from this, no other was shared by the tipster. The company introduced the Nord series for smartphones this year, entering the mid-range segment with this 5G device. Also Read - OnePlus Nord update optimizes camera performance: Check details

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Specifications (Estimated)

The Nord N10 is likely to be the first phone to launch with Snapdragon 690 processor. As you might be aware, this is the most affordable 5G chipset from Qualcomm and OnePlus could be the first one to use it. Leaks suggest a minimum of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on the Nord N10 5G. It will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There are chances of the N10 using an LCD display instead of an OLED panel.

When it comes to cameras, the N10 5G will have a 64-megapixel main camera paired to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit. There’s also a third 2-megapixel camera present here. Rumors suggest a starting price of $400, although OnePlus could sell it at much cheaper prices in Asian markets. The Nord N10 5G is expected to cost less than Rs 20,000 in India, if it ever launches here. Given that OnePlus is already launching the 8T on October 14, it could announce the Nord N10 5G alongside for the global markets.

Story Timeline