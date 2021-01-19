OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 update in Europe and North America. The update also includes the latest Android security patch. The Nord N10 was launched alongside the Nord N100 5G in October last year as an affordable variant of OnePlus Nord. The smartphone is not available in India as of now. Also Read - OnePlus could stick to in-box chargers for this year, suggests speculations

The OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for OnePlus Nord N10 in Europe is rolling out as firmware version 10.5.9.BE89BA, while users in North America will receive version 10.5.9.BE86AA. Do note that the Over-the-air (OTA) update is incremental, which means it will reach a small number of users initially followed by a broader rollout in a few days.

OnePlus OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10 5G brings with it a couple of system changes such as optimized power consumption and January Android security patch, as well, network changes like improvements to network stability.

OnePlus has already confirmed (via Android Central) that the OnePlus N10 5G and N100 will only receive one major Android update and two years of security updates, which means Android 11 could be the last Android update that the two smartphones receive.

In a recent blog post, OnePlus revealed the timeline for the Android 11 update for its devices including OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 and 7T series. Unfortunately, the timeline for OnePlus 6/6T and Nord 10 5G/100 was not announced as the company said that more details will be unveiled later. OnePlus Nod N10 5G and N100 were launched with OxygenOS 10.5, based on Android 10 out-of-the box.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. OnePlus Nord N10 5G is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. The front camera is a 16-megapixel one.