The OnePlus Nord was launched in India in July this year, but the budget device from the company did not make its debut in the US. At that time, the company reportedly asserted that it would launch another variant in the country later. Now, it is being said that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (with codename Billie) will be launched later this year with Snapdragon 690 chipset. This is a 5G chip, which means that more affordable phones will now have 5G support too. Also Read - HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones this month

Android Central is also claiming that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will feature a 64-megapixel camera at the rear panel, as per an insider source. While the company is yet to officially confirm the launch date, it is being rumored that the device will be unveiled shortly after the OnePlus 8T. The smartphone is expected to cost less than the regular Nord. The cited source says that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be priced under $400, which is around Rs 29,480 in India. The original OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India. Also Read - OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart, instant discount up to Rs 8,000 for limited period

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

Specifications, features (expected)

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to launch with a 6.49-inch display. The panel will likely offer support for 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The company has already promised to offer a 90Hz or higher refresh rate on all of its devices. The cited source also claims that the base variant of the upcoming OnePlus phone will be 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This will be the first phone from the brand to offer a 64-megapixel sensor than the flagship series. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on Amazon India: Check details

Even the OnePlus 8 series, which is the company’s current top-end offering, only packs a 48-megapixel camera. It will reportedly be paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel auxiliary sensors. As mentioned above, OnePlus will add Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 chipset under the hood. The chipset is based on the 8nm process and features the latest Cortex A77 cores. Qualcomm says that this chip will offer a 25 percent increase in performance over the Snapdragon 675. The Snapdragon 690 comes with Snapdragon X51 5G with a 2.5Gbps downlink.