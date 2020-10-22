The Nord lineup from OnePlus is a real surprise for smartphone nerds this year. OnePlus is gunning for the budget segment of the market with the Nord phones. The first one came out in July in the midrange segment and got decent reviews. Now, if the rumors are to be believed, OnePlus is coming up with two more phones before 2020 ends. One of them is expected to be the Nord N10 and we have teasers for the same. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series under development with codename Lemonade, hints tipster

OnePlus is yet to tease it officially, apart from the Instagram teaser released a few weeks ago. However, popular tipster Max J., who has a reliable track record for OnePlus leaks, has shared a blueprint teaser for the Nord N10 design. Assuming it is coming from the right people, the Nord N10 draws a lot from the OnePlus 8T flagship that we saw just a few weeks ago. It gets the same rectangular camera design treatment and probably the curved edges at the back.

OnePlus Nord N10 design leaked

It was no surprise to see OnePlus borrowing the 8T's design for its budget offering. The Nord N10 is said to be the cheapest OnePlus phone ever and will release in many markets, including India and the US. Previous leaks for the Nord N10 suggest that it will be a 5G smartphone utilizing Qualcomm's budget segment chips. It will, however, stick with a few traditional OnePlus features too.

The 5G in the Nord N10 is expected to be there courtesy of the Snapdragon 690 chipset. This is Qualcomm’s chip for entry-level smartphones offering. This chip could be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Of course, it is expected to ship with OnePlus’ Oxygen OS interface. What remains to be seen is whether OnePlus ships it with Oxygen OS 11 based on the newest Android 11.

The Nord N10 will also use a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 1080p and 90Hz refresh rate. Rumors are hinting at a 64-megapixel main camera for the entry-level OnePlus phone, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Two more cameras are expected to be present for depth and macro duties.

The battery capacity is yet unknown but rumors suggest a fast 18W charging system. OnePlus is expected to release the Nord N10 along with a Nord N100 in November. The current Nord will continue to sell at a starting price of Rs 24,999, unless OnePlus decided to slash prices.