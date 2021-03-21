OnePlus Nord N10 successor's design, specifications surface online

OnePlus introduced its affordable mid-range OnePlus Nord lineup last year. While the Chinese brand is gearing up to take the wraps off its OnePlus 9 series next week, latest leak suggest that the Nord series might also get a new member soon. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N series phones to get just one Android update over their lifecycle

The device in question is the alleged OnePlus Nord N10 successor whose design details have surfaced on the internet. The renders come courtesy of the tipster OneLeaks who has shared design and key specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord phone. While the official name remains unknown, the renders show the device with the codename ‘Ebba.’ Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked: Up to 90Hz display, 64MP triple cameras

Talking about the design, the upcoming OnePlus Nord N-series phone resembles the previous iteration. A closer look at the renders reveal the phone featuring a glossy back panel with curved edges. The front-fascia could be seen housing a minimal bezel display. There’s a tiny punch-hole cutout sitting at the top left corner. Instead of quad-camera arrangement (on the OnePlus Nord N10 ), the supposed N10 successor has a triple camera setup with OnePlus logo inscribed at the centre. The render also shows the bottom part with USB-C port aligned in between the 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, borrows from the OnePlus 8T a lot

OnLeaks claim that the phone will have a plastic back cover with dimensions measuring 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm. The phone is tipped to retain a 6.49-inch screen size similar to the one on the OnePlus Nord N10. Unlike the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the previous Nord phone, the new model could embed the scanner on the right edge of the frame.

While details about the internal hardware haven’t been revealed yet, the phone is expected to arrive with 5G support. To recall, OnePlus showcased its Nord N10 last October, whether the company follows a similar launch timeline that remains to be seen. The phone was released in the US, and Europe, however, OnePlus didn’t launch the handset in India. The only device available (as of yet) in the Indian market is the OnePlus Nord which currently retails at Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM model.