OnePlus Nord N100 certification confirms no 5G support

OnePlus is set to add two new devices to the Nord lineup later this month which might debut in US first.

  • Published: October 14, 2020 5:41 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Lite concept

Credits: Concept Creator

OnePlus is set for a busy October, with not one but three phone launches expected. In addition to the 8T launching this week, we will also see two Nord phones introduced. According to reports, both of these will be budget smartphones and OnePlus Nord N100 will be one of the models. Now, this report says the phone has got Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification. And according to the details, Nord N100 will come without 5G support. This development strengthens the prospect of OnePlus using Snapdragon 460 processor to power the phone. Also Read - OnePlus 18W power bank to launch with OnePlus 8T, could cost less than Rs 1,500

Other features of the phone are rumoured to be dual rear camera setup and 18W fast charging support for the battery. This was confirmed after OnePlus recently got TÜV Rheinland certification for the 18W charger. The Nord N series of phones are likely to be debut in the US market first. And we’re not sure if the brand will be bringing it to India or not. Either ways, we’ll get more details about the phone in the build up to the 26 October event. Till then, knowing OnePlus, we will see couple of more leaks or teaser on the internet. Also Read - New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details

OnePlus Nord N series phone launching soon

A noted tipster is claiming that the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 phones will officially launch on October 26. This seems to be true as previous reports suggested that the devices will make their way by the end of October. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to launch with a 6.49-inch display. The panel will likely offer support for 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The company has already promised to offer a 90Hz or higher refresh rate on all of its devices. The cited source also claims that the base variant of the upcoming OnePlus phone will be 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This will be the first phone from the brand to offer a 64-megapixel sensor than the flagship series. Also Read - OnePlus Nord special edition Sandstone Gray color to launch on October 14

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 14, 2020 5:41 PM IST

