OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone spotted in renders with AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset

OnePlus is likely readying the second iteration of the Nord N10 5G for launch. A recent leak has revealed the design of the new device along with some of the specifications as well. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be a mid-range device with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset along with an AMOLED screen and a front facing camera housed in a punch hole. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

The latest leak comes from the partnership of popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (popularly known as OnLeaks) and 91 Mobiles. Looking at the renders shared by the duo, we can be sure that the new Nord N20 5G will take a new approach to design. The back panel of the device is missing a camera island, instead each camera lens has been positioned without the use of a camera island which has become a popular design choice for almost all modern smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders show a detailed look at the upcoming smartphone

Other design element that will distinguish it from the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is the back panel design. OnePlus is expected to bring flatter sides on the Nord N20 5G along with chamfered edges to enhance grip.
According to the leak, OnePlus Nord N20 5G will comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The display will house the front facing camera and the company is also expected to position the fingerprint sensor under the display. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could go official next month: Check launch date, expected specs and price

The primary camera setup has three lenses, according to the render shared online. The leakers have claimed that the device will get a 48MP primary lens along with two more sensors on the back. The front facing camera will house a 16MP sensor.

The Nord N20 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The Nord N10 5G came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset. However, OnePlus is reducing the number of total cameras in the primary setup. The Nord N10 5G came with a quad camera setup.

So far, OnePlus has been quiet about the device in question but as more leaks will pour in we can expect the company to announce the launch date for the device. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 6:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 16, 2021 7:04 PM IST

