OnePlus Nord N300 with Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 90Hz refresh rate display launched: Price, availability and more

OnePlus has launched OnePlus Nord N300 smartphone in the United States. OnePlus Nord N300 succeeds the OnePlus Nord N200 5G phone and it is priced at $228 (approx. Rs 19,000). In the US, the device will be available via T-Mobile and it will go on sale next month on November 3. The latest smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. OnePlus Nord N300 is the first phone in the US to come with a MediaTek chipset.

OnePlus Nord N300 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.65-inch HD+ (1612 × 720 pixels) LCD panel that has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset based on a 6nm node. The chipset is complemented by 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48MP primary camera on the back paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, comes with a 33watt fast charging adapter and Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 as the operating system. The connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has started rolling out the Jio 5G support update to OnePlus 10T users in India. The Android 12-based OxygenOS updates are rolling out in a staggered manner. To check availability, head to Settings > System > System updates. The software rollout process is staged in phases, so it will take a few days to fully reach all phones. OnePlus is expected to release a separate 5G update to the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8, 8T, 8 Pro, and Nord 2 series in the coming weeks.

