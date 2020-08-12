comscore OnePlus Nord new 'Gray Ash' color variant tipped to launch in October
OnePlus Nord new 'Gray Ash' color variant tipped to launch in October

Last month, OnePlus Nord launched globally in two color variants of Blue Marble and Gray Onyx, but the traces of Gray Ash color variant were also spotted.

  • Published: August 12, 2020 11:58 AM IST
OnePlus Nord Design MKBHD

Photo: MKBHD/Twitter

OnePlus Nord will also come in a new ‘Gray Ash’ color variant in October, tipped Roland Quandt on Twitter yesterday. The company, last month, launched OnePlus Nord globally in two color variants of Blue Marble and Gray Onyx, but the traces of Gray Ash color variant were also spotted in OxygenOS code a few weeks ago. So it is not the first time we have heard of the new color variant, which according to tipster Roland Quandt is coming at the beginning of October. Also Read - OnePlus Oxygen OS 11 to bring one-handed usability with updated UI, other features detailed

It has been a few weeks since the OnePlus Nord launched and already there have been a lot of software improvements. OnePlus is pushing a bunch of OS updates to iron out the bugs reported by the initial set of users. Most of them have been bug fixes and improvements related to system stability.

OnePlus Nord: Price and specifications

The OnePlus Nord starts in India at Rs 24,999 for its base variant. This one, however, will go on sale in September and only gets 6GB RAM. The most affordable variant of the Nord you can buy now costs Rs 27,999 with 8GB RAM. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM costs Rs 27,999. The Nord comes in blue and black colours. Both the variants are available on open sale on Amazon.

As for the specifications, the Nord supports 5G networks courtesy of the Snapdragon 765G chipset. Similar to the OnePlus flagships, this too features a 90Hz AMOLED display with narrow bezels. The display measures 6.4-inches and has a pill-shaped cutout for the front cameras. One finds a combination of a 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras for selfies.

Watch Video: OnePlus Nord Review

At the back, the Nord has a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS. This is assisted by another 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. A 2-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera are also present here. The Nord relies on a 4115mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging system.

हिंदी समाचार

ROG Phone 3 स्मार्टफोन का 12GB रैम वेरिएंट इस तारीख को खरीद सकेंगे आप

Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन पर आया MIUI 12 का अपडेट, जानिए कैसे कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड

Realme Smart TV अब देशभर के 1,250 ऑफलाइन स्टोर पर बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Xiaomi MIJIA डबल डोर रेफ्रिजरेटर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास?

Realme C12 और C15 भारत में 6000mAh की बैटरी के साथ 18 अगस्त को होंगे लॉन्च

Best Sellers