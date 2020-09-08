OnePlus initially kept an open sale for the Nord, but after the initial stock sale, the company decided to go back to flash sale model. In case you are looking to buy the OnePlus Nord, then you will now have to wait for one week because the next OnePlus Nord sale is scheduled for September 14 on Amazon India. The sale will take place at 2:00PM. Also Read - Redmi Smart Band launched for Rs 1,599 in India: Specifications, features, availability

The OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for its base variant. This one, however, is still not on sale. At present, the company is selling the 8GB RAM variant at starting price of Rs 27,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM costs Rs 29,999. The Nord comes in blue and black colours. Both the variants will be available on Amazon on September 14 at 2:00PM. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Pro apparently canceled for 2020, OnePlus 8 Pro to remain its flagship

Specifications and features

The Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43 vs OnePlus TV 43 Y1: Full specs comparison

The quad camera setup on the back consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock.

Features OnePlus Nord Price 24999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G OS OxygenOS based on Android 10 Display Fluid AMOLED-16.36 centimeters (6.44 inches)-2400×1080 pixels 408ppi Internal Memory 6GB+64GB Rear Camera 48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens Front Camera 32MP with Sony IMX616 + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens – Front Battery 4115 mAh