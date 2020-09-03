OnePlus has hinted that it is working on a budget phone, which will be more affordable than the OnePlus Nord. Apart from this, the company has also confirmed that the recently launched OnePlus Nord will go on sale in India on September 7 via the OnePlus store. To recall, the device was launched back in July this year. Also Read - OnePlus may launch four budget phones under OnePlus 'Billie' series

OnePlus Nord: Price in India, colors

The OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs 24,999, which is for the base 6GB RAM variant. The company is selling the 8GB RAM variant with a price tag of Rs 27,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM costs Rs 29,999. The device comes in two colors – blue and black. The sale event will kick off at 2:00PM. Interested buyers will be able to buy the OnePlus Nord via Amazon. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 Developer Preview 4

Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box. At the back of the phone, there is a quad-camera setup. Also Read - OnePlus talks about design changes in OxygenOS 11

It consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock. Sadly, there’s no wireless charging available on the Nord. The display also embeds a fingerprint sensor for biometric verification.