OnePlus Nord has quietly gone on open sale on Amazon India and official store OnePlus.in. Both the websites are selling the 8GB RAM variant and the 12GB RAM variant as per availability. The base model with 6GB RAM, however, isn't on sale on both platforms. Amazon India notes that the 6GB RAM variant will come on flash sale on September 28.

The OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for its base variant. This base model recently went on sale for the first time, so it appears there will be more flash sales for the particular variant. At present, the company is selling the 8GB RAM variant at starting price of Rs 27,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM costs Rs 29,999. Both models are on open sale on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. The Nord comes in blue and black colors options.

Specifications and features

OnePlus offers the Snapdragon 765G chipset in the Nord, which is still an exclusivity in India. The 765G enables 5G connectivity at an affordable price, although India is yet to get 5G anytime soon. The phone also gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor also makes it to the mix.

The Nord gets a 4115mAh battery as its power source. OnePlus throws in its 30W Warp Charge system, promising a full charge in an hour. The front camera system gets two sensors, i.e. a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The rear has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro as well as depth cameras.