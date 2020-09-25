comscore OnePlus Nord goes on open sale on Amazon India and OnePlus.in
OnePlus Nord now available on open sale on Amazon India and official OnePlus store

The base model with 6GB RAM, however, isn't on sale on both platforms. Amazon India notes that the 6GB RAM variant will come on flash sale on September 28.

  • Published: September 25, 2020 11:15 AM IST
OnePlus Nord Review feature image

OnePlus Nord has quietly gone on open sale on Amazon India and official store OnePlus.in. Both the websites are selling the 8GB RAM variant and the 12GB RAM variant as per availability. The base model with 6GB RAM, however, isn’t on sale on both platforms. Amazon India notes that the 6GB RAM variant will come on flash sale on September 28. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update: Check details

The OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for its base variant. This base model recently went on sale for the first time, so it appears there will be more flash sales for the particular variant. At present, the company is selling the 8GB RAM variant at starting price of Rs 27,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM costs Rs 29,999. Both models are on open sale on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. The Nord comes in blue and black colors options. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: Here’s all we know about it so far

Specifications and features

OnePlus offers the Snapdragon 765G chipset in the Nord, which is still an exclusivity in India. The 765G enables 5G connectivity at an affordable price, although India is yet to get 5G anytime soon. The phone also gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor also makes it to the mix. Also Read - OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The Nord gets a 4115mAh battery as its power source. OnePlus throws in its 30W Warp Charge system, promising a full charge in an hour. The front camera system gets two sensors, i.e. a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The rear has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro as well as depth cameras.

  • Published Date: September 25, 2020 11:15 AM IST

Best Sellers