The OnePlus Nord will officially launch on July 21. The company has finally confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus Nord and has even revealed India pre-order details. The brand has also confirmed that it will launch the mid-range device through the OnePlus Nord AR app. Interested users can download the app via Google Play Store and App Store. The Nord AR launch event will officially take place on July 21 at 7:30PM IST.

OnePlus Nord: India pre-order details

If you are interested in pre-ordering the OnePlus Nord, then you will be able to pre-book it on Amazon.in from 15 July 2020. But, for this, customers will have to pay just Rs 499. The company says that upon pre-ordering, one will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus. The brand also said that if these users purchase it, then they will also get a second gift box too. This will contain OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover. Notably, pre-order customers will have to complete the purchase of the device by August 31 to avail the second gift. Users can click Notify me on Amazon.in to stay updated.

OnePlus Nord: Expected price in India, specs

The upcoming 5G phone from the brand will be launched under $500, which is around Rs 37,000 in India. But, the Chinese company is widely expected to price the OnePlus Nord under Rs 25,000 in India. Besides, the latest teasers by the company revealed that the Nord will have a new sleek and sturdy design. The company has already confirmed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

The leaks so far indicate that the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to offer a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It will likely pack an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes. The device will run Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box. The new OnePlus handset will pack dual selfie cameras.

The device might sport dual punch-hole display design. It will reportedly have a 32-megapixel primary selfie sensor and 8-megapixel secondary front snapper. At the back of the phone, it is expected to feature a triple or quad camera setup. A few leaks suggest that this setup will include a 64-megapixel sensor too.