OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G receiving OxygenOS update in India: Here's what's new
OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G receiving OxygenOS update in India: Here's what's new

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G latest OxygenOS updates bring Android security patch, system improvements, Bitmoji AOD, camera enhancements, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord and Nord CE 5G are receiving OxygenOS updates that bundle new features and improvements. The OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update for OnePlus Nord brings Android security patch for August 2021, while OnePlus Nord CE 5G is getting security patch for July 2021 with OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update. Also Read - Top phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in August 2021: Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE and more

As usual, OnePlus took to the official OnePlus Community Forum to announce the latest OxygenOS updates for the affordable Nord smartphones. The fresh update for OnePlus Nord CE 5G brings on deck optimised camera effects, improved system performance, and update for Google mobile services (GMS). As for the original OnePlus Nord, it is getting the Bitmoji AOD that is co-developed with Snapchat and improved system stability with the OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update. Here are the complete changelogs for OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 25,000 in August 2021: Galaxy A22 5G, OnePlus Nord CE and more

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update complete changelog

OnePlus has pushed an incremental rollout for OnePlus Nord in three regions- India, North America, and Europe. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

Here’s the changelog

System

  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.08
  • Improved system stability

Ambient Display

  • Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD

Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you (Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji).

OnePlus notes, OnePlus Nord users should have a minimum of 3GB storage available on their device to flash the latest build.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update changelog

System

  • Improved system performance
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.07
  • Upgrade Google GMS to 2021.06

Camera

  • Optimized camera effects to take better photos

As mentioned, the update is incremental, hence it will reach a handful of users at first, and once the handset maker confirms the build is free of critical bugs, it will be rolled out to more users. One can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

  Published Date: August 24, 2021 5:03 PM IST

