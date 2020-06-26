comscore OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary will show how the phone was designed in 6 months
News

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary will show how the phone was designed in 6 months

News

The OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary will reportedly be a four-part series, the first of which will release on June 30.

  • Published: June 26, 2020 8:25 AM IST
Oneplus-z

Whether you call it the OnePlus Z, or the OnePlus Nord, the upcoming mid-range OnePlus device, the company’s first since the OnePlus X, is one of the most attention-seeking phones right now. After numerous leaks and rumors, we now have a new upcoming documentary by OnePlus. The “New Beginnings” video is set on the origins of the OnePlus Z/OnePlus Nord design. Also Read - OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Amazon India listing page goes live: All you need to know

The complete documentary is set to be a 4-part series, as reported by GSMarena. However, the first of these episodes will release on June 30, and what we have right now is a trailer for the same. This might be just weeks or days ahead of the possible launch if the phone in July. The trailer revolves around the brand designing a phone from scratch in only 6 months.  Check out the clip here. Also Read - OnePlus set to launch new device, could it be OnePlus Z?

In other news, the OnePlus Nord/Z was recently listed on Amazon India ahead of its launch in the country. The brand is yet to officially confirm both the India launch date and the name of the latest OnePlus phone. The listing doesn’t reveal any information, apart from the launch teaser. The listing does mention that they will soon reveal the official name of OnePlus Z and for that, you need to follow OnePlus Lite Z Thing Instagram account. One of the images that OnePlus leaked yesterday, hints that the new affordable series will be called OnePlus Nord. Also Read - OnePlus Z smartphone could launch under $300

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z Expected specifications

The OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is rumored to be priced under the Rs 25,000 price bracket in India. It will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. The device could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

How to unlock full Dolby Atmos Equalizer on OnePlus 7, 7T and 8 series smartphones

Also Read

How to unlock full Dolby Atmos Equalizer on OnePlus 7, 7T and 8 series smartphones

The OnePlus Z is said to launch with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It could also be available with a separate 12GB RAM variant. The company’s upcoming Z lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. There could be a punch-hole camera design on the front. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India website.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 8:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others
Opinions
Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others
How to unlock Dolby Equalizer on OnePlus smartphones

How To

How to unlock Dolby Equalizer on OnePlus smartphones

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

News

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

Realme Buds Q Review

Review

Realme Buds Q Review

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Interviews

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Most Popular

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch likely delayed to September

Microsoft Windows 10 new Start Menu theme teased, could come with new update

Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 prices hiked: Check details

Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to unlock Dolby Equalizer on OnePlus smartphones

How To

How to unlock Dolby Equalizer on OnePlus smartphones
Budget OnePlus TV available for pre-order ahead of July 2 India launch

Smart TVs

Budget OnePlus TV available for pre-order ahead of July 2 India launch
Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Features

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X2 के 8GB रैम, 256GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की कीमत में भारत में हुआ बदलाव, जानें नई कीमत

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव!

पबजी मोबाइल पर एक्सक्लूसिव आएगा Livik मैप, बीटा वर्जन में है मौजूद

Call of Duty: Mobile को एक साल से कम समय में 25 करोड़ बार किया गया डाउनलोड

Realme Buds Q भारत में 1,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia
News
Apple 20W chargers with USB Type C get certified in Australia
Samsung Galaxy M51 launch likely delayed to September

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch likely delayed to September
Microsoft Windows 10 new Start Menu theme teased, could come with new update

News

Microsoft Windows 10 new Start Menu theme teased, could come with new update
Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 prices hiked: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 prices hiked: Check details
Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed

News

Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers