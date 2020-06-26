Whether you call it the OnePlus Z, or the OnePlus Nord, the upcoming mid-range OnePlus device, the company’s first since the OnePlus X, is one of the most attention-seeking phones right now. After numerous leaks and rumors, we now have a new upcoming documentary by OnePlus. The “New Beginnings” video is set on the origins of the OnePlus Z/OnePlus Nord design. Also Read - OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Amazon India listing page goes live: All you need to know

The complete documentary is set to be a 4-part series, as reported by GSMarena. However, the first of these episodes will release on June 30, and what we have right now is a trailer for the same. This might be just weeks or days ahead of the possible launch if the phone in July. The trailer revolves around the brand designing a phone from scratch in only 6 months. Check out the clip here.

In other news, the OnePlus Nord/Z was recently listed on Amazon India ahead of its launch in the country. The brand is yet to officially confirm both the India launch date and the name of the latest OnePlus phone. The listing doesn't reveal any information, apart from the launch teaser. The listing does mention that they will soon reveal the official name of OnePlus Z and for that, you need to follow OnePlus Lite Z Thing Instagram account. One of the images that OnePlus leaked yesterday, hints that the new affordable series will be called OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z Expected specifications

The OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is rumored to be priced under the Rs 25,000 price bracket in India. It will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. The device could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Z is said to launch with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It could also be available with a separate 12GB RAM variant. The company’s upcoming Z lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. There could be a punch-hole camera design on the front. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India website.