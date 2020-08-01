OnePlus Nord open sale from August 4 on Amazon India: Price, offers

After the pre-booking, Amazon India website notes that the OnePlus Nord will go on open sale from August 4. The Nord was launched last month in three variants, but the company only took pre-orders for the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants. The cheaper 6GB RAM variant is listed to go on sale in September, but there is no release date as yet. Also Read - OnePlus Nord users reporting screen tint issues, company responds

Amazon India open sale for OnePlus Nord will be only for the 8GB RAM variant and 12GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage costs Rs 29,999. The base model of OnePlus Nord with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 24,999. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

OnePlus claims the Nord marks a new beginning for the company. It takes OnePlus back to its original roots of providing smartphones with great specifications at a killer price. This approach is seemingly striking a cord with customers. In a response to a question on Twitter, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has claimed the company has received 6-7 times more pre-orders than they had anticipated. Also Read - OnePlus Buds early access sale today; check price, features and specifications

Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box.

The quad camera setup on the back consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock.

