OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more

After the pushing the release by two days, OnePlus will now finally start the open sale of its newly-launched mid-rage smartphone OnePlus Nord tonight. The smartphone will be available through Amazon India and OnePlus India online store from August 6, 12:00AM (midnight). Also Read - Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earphones now launched in India at Rs 19,990

The Nord was launched last month in three variants, but the company only took pre-orders for the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variants. The cheaper 6GB RAM variant is listed to go on sale in September, but there is no release date as yet. Also Read - Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon

Amazon India open sale for OnePlus Nord will be only for the 8GB RAM variant and 12GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage costs Rs 29,999. The base model of OnePlus Nord with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 24,999. Also Read - OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support, and more

Watch Video: OnePlus Nord Review

Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box.

The quad camera setup on the back consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock.