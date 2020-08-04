comscore OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6, only 8GB and 12GB RAM variants will go on sale
News

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6, only 8GB and 12GB RAM variants will go on sale

News

The OnePlus Nord open sale has been postponed to August 6. OnePlus will put the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants for sale, along with a couple of financial offers to make the purchase a better deal.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 9:08 AM IST
OnePlus Nord Review (11)

The OnePlus Nord was announced a couple of weeks ago and it generated a notable amount of interest. Starting at Rs 24,999, the Nord is the most affordable phone from OnePlus this year. The phone was originally supposed to go on sale from today but OnePlus has postponed the date. The Nord will now go on sale from August 6 and only the two high-end variants will be available. Also Read - OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 launching in August, promises interactive visual upgrades

OnePlus has not given any specific reason as to why the sale date was pushed. Chances are that OnePlus wants to keep its stocks ready once the Nord goes online. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said earlier that the Nord saw a lot of interest from customers. Hence, the delayed sale date could give OnePlus more time to get its supply chain ready in order to deliver the units without going out of stock in a few minutes. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased, could come with triple cameras, single punch-hole display

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

During this sale, OnePlus will only put the Nord’s two variants up for grabs. There’s a mid-tier variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costing Rs 27,999. The absolute top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available at a price of Rs 29,999. Both of these models will be available in blue and black colour variants. The entry-level variant with 6GB RAM will go on sale in September. Also Read - OnePlus 6 and 6T get Buds support, July 2020 security patch with new OxygenOS 10.3.5 update

OnePlus is also giving a few offers to make the deal sweet. Customers can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on all major banks. One can also avail a 50 per cent discount on Nord Screen Protection Plan. A total of 20 per cent off will be available on Nord accessory bundles. Additionally, you can also opt for the OnePlus Buyback Program with the Nord.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The Nord is the company’s first midrange smartphone in a long time. Instead of using a Snapdragon 800 series chip, OnePlus is relying on the Snapdragon 765G chip. This is a 5G chipset and paired with Oxygen OS 10 based on Android 10, one can expect fluid performance. You can check out our review of the OnePlus Nord for a detailed outlook.

OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased, could come with triple cameras, single punch-hole display

Also Read

OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased, could come with triple cameras, single punch-hole display

A couple of highlights on the OnePlus Nord include a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. This main sensor is the same one as the primary unit on the OnePlus 8, complete with OIS. You will also be treated to an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and another depth camera. OnePlus also bundles a 30W fast charger in the box, which is an added advantage.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 9:08 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook
News
Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook
Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

News

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Realme XT update adds several new features

News

Realme XT update adds several new features

Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

News

Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

Realme XT update adds several new features

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6

News

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6
OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August

News

OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 to launch in August
Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications

News

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro could launch soon: Check specifications
OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased with fewer cameras

News

OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased with fewer cameras
Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 going on sale today via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4a फोन 12MP कैमरा और पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ करीब 26,000 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Redmi 9 Prime आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च : जानें कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4GB रैम, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी हैं फीचर्स

Netflix ने एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया नया प्लेबैक कंट्रोल, जानें क्या है नया

Realme V5 फोन 5,000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6
News
OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6
Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

News

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook
Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

News

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart

News

Google Pixel 4a launched; India launch teased on Flipkart
Realme XT update adds several new features

News

Realme XT update adds several new features

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers