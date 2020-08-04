OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6

The OnePlus Nord was announced a couple of weeks ago and it generated a notable amount of interest. Starting at Rs 24,999, the Nord is the most affordable phone from OnePlus this year. The phone was originally supposed to go on sale from today but OnePlus has postponed the date. The Nord will now go on sale from August 6 and only the two high-end variants will be available. Also Read - OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 launching in August, promises interactive visual upgrades

OnePlus has not given any specific reason as to why the sale date was pushed. Chances are that OnePlus wants to keep its stocks ready once the Nord goes online. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said earlier that the Nord saw a lot of interest from customers. Hence, the delayed sale date could give OnePlus more time to get its supply chain ready in order to deliver the units without going out of stock in a few minutes. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased, could come with triple cameras, single punch-hole display

During this sale, OnePlus will only put the Nord’s two variants up for grabs. There’s a mid-tier variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costing Rs 27,999. The absolute top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available at a price of Rs 29,999. Both of these models will be available in blue and black colour variants. The entry-level variant with 6GB RAM will go on sale in September. Also Read - OnePlus 6 and 6T get Buds support, July 2020 security patch with new OxygenOS 10.3.5 update

OnePlus is also giving a few offers to make the deal sweet. Customers can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on all major banks. One can also avail a 50 per cent discount on Nord Screen Protection Plan. A total of 20 per cent off will be available on Nord accessory bundles. Additionally, you can also opt for the OnePlus Buyback Program with the Nord.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The Nord is the company’s first midrange smartphone in a long time. Instead of using a Snapdragon 800 series chip, OnePlus is relying on the Snapdragon 765G chip. This is a 5G chipset and paired with Oxygen OS 10 based on Android 10, one can expect fluid performance. You can check out our review of the OnePlus Nord for a detailed outlook.

A couple of highlights on the OnePlus Nord include a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. This main sensor is the same one as the primary unit on the OnePlus 8, complete with OIS. You will also be treated to an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and another depth camera. OnePlus also bundles a 30W fast charger in the box, which is an added advantage.

