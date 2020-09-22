comscore OnePlus Nord users reporting random factory reset bug | BGR India
OnePlus Nord owners report random factory reset, erasing all data

OnePlus Nord users have started reporting a bug that does a full factory reset and erases the phone on its own. OnePlus is yet to release a fix for the bug.

  Published: September 22, 2020 1:54 PM IST
OnePlus Nord

A few months ago, OnePlus came up with the Nord as its more accessible offering in the midrange segment. Starting at Rs 24,999, it is the cheapest way to experience OnePlus’ Oxygen OS, until a cheaper OnePlus device came along. However, it hasn’t been a smooth running for the Nord due to a host of bugs and issues. The latest one is related to a random factory reset that’s leading to a data wipeout of the device. Also Read - OnePlus 8T to officially launch on October 14: Check expected specifications and more

On the OnePlus community, several Nord owners have come up with complaints regarding the phone undergoing a random factory reset. Owners have complained of the phone overheating in the pocket and as soon as it’s taken out, they see the factory reset underway. As a result, users are losing all their data with no backup to restore from. The issue is occurring on different firmware builds across newer and older devices. Also Read - Android 11: How to enable chat bubbles on OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus is yet to come up with a solution to the problem. While the company has confirmed working on a fix, a reason for the same is yet to come up. Hence, if you are a OnePlus Nord user, it is advisable to create a backup in case your phone undergoes the same issue. Existing Nord users should keep looking or an update in the Settings or watch out for advisories from OnePlus in the coming days. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

OnePlus Nord 6GB variant is now on sale

The OnePlus Nord is easily among the best value phones in the midrange segment. With the introduction of the 6GB RAM variant, the Nord now becomes more accessible. It is the cheapest smartphone in India to offer 5G connectivity, although 5G is still a distant dream in India. This variant offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage as standard. Rest of the specifications remain unchanged.

The Snapdragon 765G chipset on the Nord is among the most capable chips you can find in its price range. Similar to previous OnePlus devices, the Nord ships with its Oxygen OS experience based on Android 10. An update to Android 11 is expected in the months to come by. OnePlus also offers its 30W fast charging system and the traditional 90Hz refresh rate display. It even gets the same 48-megapixel main camera from the OnePlus 8.

On October 14, OnePlus is going to reveal the OnePlus 8T 5G flagship phone. Leaks and teasers so far suggest a faster 65W charging as well as a bigger battery, an improved 48-megapixel camera sensor, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2020 1:54 PM IST

