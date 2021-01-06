OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now

Last year, it was the OnePlus Nord that initiated a trend of premium midrange smartphone focusing on an overall user experience. Starting at Rs 27,999, the Nord is quite expensive when compared to the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 10i and Motorola Moto G 5G. That said, it is the most affordable OnePlus device in India and that makes sense for many, especially for those who seek the latest Android experience. OnePlus promised an early beta version of Android 11 for the Nord by January and it has lived up to its promise. Also Read - OnePlus launches new AK vs AK: Stops at Nothing online game featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap

The OnePlus Nord has now started getting the first beta for Oxygen OS 11 – the Android 11 iteration of OnePlus’ own Android skin. We initially saw Oxygen OS 11 launch with OnePlus 8T and later trickling down to the OnePlus 8 series devices. Unlike the version of the OnePlus 8 series, the Nord is only getting the beta and that means you will need to exercise caution before downloading this update. Also Read - Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta update: How to download

Since this is the beta version of Oxygen OS 11, you will need to head to over to the official forum post in order to download the package manually. The update process is easy and most users can follow the steps: Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro to reportedly come with 45W wireless charging support

Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server. For Indian users, you need to choose the OnePlus Nord (India) option. Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage. Do note that you need to keep the package out of any folder. Then go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Click top right icon -> Local upgrade -> Click on the downloaded installation package/ Click on upgrade and wait for the installation to complete. Once it is done, restart the phone and you will boot into Oxygen OS 11.

Caution

OnePlus says that you need to have at least 3GB of free space on your device to install the update. Moreover, this is a beta version and that means there will be bugs as well as issues. Hence, several users could find some broken features as well as functions on this new build of Oxygen OS 11. OnePlus will eventually fix them in subsequent beta versions of the Oxygen OS 11.

That said, we advise against downloading beta software on your primary device. If you do want to try out the new beta, ensure that you carry a secondary phone that could come handy in case the device crashes.

When will Oxygen OS 11 stable update rollout?

OnePlus usually takes up to a month in releasing the stable update of a new Android version following the first beta launch. If the first few beta builds don’t pose critical issues, OnePlus could be rolling out the stable version of Oxygen OS 11 to most devices by the end of January. However, the first stable build could pose issues, and users willing to download it may do so at their own risk.

Oxygen OS 11 brings a major visual overhaul for OnePlus devices. Apart from the usual changes we saw in the OnePlus 8 series, the Nord will get the new Canvas AOD feature as well as 10 new AOD styles.