OnePlus Nord gets another Oxygen OS update with fixes

OnePlus Nord gets another Oxygen OS update with display and camera improvements

The OnePlus Nord is getting another Oxygen OS update that brings a lot of bug fixes. This build of Oxygen OS is also bringing some camera improvements as well as display issues.

  Published: August 10, 2020 9:26 AM IST
OnePlus Nord Review (4)

It has been a few weeks since the OnePlus Nord launched and already there have been a lot of software improvements. OnePlus is pushing a bunch of OS updates to iron out the bugs reported by the initial set of users. Most of them have been bug fixes and improvements related to system stability. While one such package came last week, there’s another one rolling out to the Nord with more fixes. Also Read - OnePlus 7 and 7T series get August 2020 patch with beta update

The update package is titled Oxygen OS 10.5.4 and weighs just 95MB. Our OnePlus Nord review unit received it moments ago but it could take a while to reach your device. As stated, this package brings a substantial number of improvements and fixes to the Nord. OnePlus has improved the launch speed of the Gallery app. An issue of background music pausing has been fixed too while opening the front camera. Also Read - PUBG Mobile brings support for 90fps gameplay on OnePlus phones

WATCH: Realme 6i Camera Review

Most importantly, the Nord gets an improvement in the display experience. While OnePlus is vague about the improvement, it seems that the green tint issues may be addressed with this one. The Nord reportedly faced the same green tint issues as the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company said the tinting was not a problem with the phone. Also Read - OnePlus Always On Display design revealed in new video; could come with OxygenOS 11

Additionally, the Nord also gets improved video call quality with the update. OnePlus says it has improved the white balance and colour accuracy for low light selfies. The macro camera too gets improved vibrancy and better colour accuracy with this Oxygen OS update. OnePlus also fixed the issue of syncing notes with the cloud service.

OnePlus Nord price and specifications

The OnePlus Nord starts in India at Rs 24,999 for its base variant. This one, however, will go on sale in September and only gets 6GB RAM. The most affordable variant of the Nord you can buy now costs Rs 27,999 with 8GB RAM. The top-end variant with 12GB RAMcosts Rs 27,999. The Nord comes in blue and black colours. Both the variants are available on open sale on Amazon.

As for the specifications, the Nord supports 5G networks courtesy of the Snapdragon 765G chipset. Similar to the OnePlus flagships, the Nord features a 90Hz AMOLED display with narrow bezels. The display measures 6.4-inches and has a pill-shaped cutout for the front cameras. One finds a combination of a 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras for selfies.

At the back, the Nord has a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS. This is assisted by another 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. A 2-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera are also present here. The Nord relies on a 4115mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging system.

