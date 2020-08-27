OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving a new software update. The device was launched in the month of July and it has already started receiving its third OxygenOS update. It bumps the software version to 10.5.5 and brings a few improvements and fixes. After downloading the update, the OnePlus Nord users should witness improvement in color accuracy and clarity by the macro camera. Also Read - OnePlus India R&D center celebrates one-year anniversary; shares unannounced details about OxygenOS, more

As per the changelog, the update even improves image clarity of the dual punch front camera. It enables better selfies in low light conditions. The company has also improved the “volume adjustment interface” in the system. The newly released software update fixes the system reboot issue when free-form is enabled on the OnePlus Nord. Previously, users reported that the OnePlus Notes was always running in the background. Also Read - OnePlus Nord sale tomorrow on Amazon India at 1PM: Offers, price, specifications

With this update, the company has solved this issue, as per the changelog. The general power consumption has also been lowered. OnePlus is saying that it has made the charging experience better. The update is being rolled out to a limited number of users. The broader rollout will begin once OnePlus is sure that there are no bugs. The OnePlus Nord users will get a notification when the update will hit their devices. You can also check for the update Nord in the settings section. Also Read - OnePlus budget smartphone with Snapdragon 460 could launch by end of 2020

Specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box.

The quad camera setup on the back consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock.