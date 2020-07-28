comscore OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin, Carl Pei hints at huge demand | BGR India
OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India, Carl Pei reveals massive demand

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei reports seven times more pre-orders than anticipated

  Published: July 28, 2020 5:50 PM IST
OnePlus Nord pre-bookings have begun on Amazon India and will conclude on August 3. After months of hype, leaks and teases, the Nord is set to go on sale in India on August 4. OnePlus has stated that the open sale will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Eager buyers can pre-book the OnePlus Nord by heading over to Amazon India and paying the full retail price upfront. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a is reportedly launching on August 3; will challenge OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE 2020

The Nord is available in three variants. There is a base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage priced at Rs. 24,999, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage priced at Rs. 27,999 and another with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which is available for Rs. 29,999. The pre-booking is only valid for the variants with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM. The cheaper 6GB RAM variant is set to go on sale in India later on in September. Also Read - OnePlus TVs get 'EPIC ON' premium OTT platform for users in India

OnePlus claims the Nord marks a new beginning for the company. It takes OnePlus back to its original roots of providing smartphones with great specifications at a killer price. This approach is seemingly striking a cord with customers. In a response to a question on Twitter, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has claimed the company has received 6-7 times more pre-orders than they had anticipated. Also Read - OnePlus Nord update optimizes camera performance: Check details

OnePlus Nord pre-booking offers, specifications

There are several pre-booking offers that can be availed. Those who pre-book the OnePlus Nord will be eligible for Rs. 2,000 off on purchase with an American Express card, upto 6 months of no-cost EMI as well as Jio benefits upto Rs. 6,000. The phone will also be available in an exclusive early access sale for OnePlus Red Cable Club members on August 3 via oneplus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline stores. OnePlus will also provide multiple benefits to Red Cable Club members. These include assured buyback rates, 50GB free OnePlus Cloud storage, and additional warranty.

OnePlus’s first mid-range smartphone in years features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out of the box and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU.

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

The quad camera setup on the back consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock.

  Published Date: July 28, 2020 5:50 PM IST

Best Sellers