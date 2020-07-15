OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; pre-order goes live today

OnePlus Nord will be officially launched in India on July 21. Ahead of the launch, the company has been revealing some of the specifications and features. Now, the company has finally showed off the design of this upcoming smartphone as well. With less than a week left for the official launch, OnePlus is showing how its smartphone would differ from OnePlus 8 series in terms of design. The company also showed a few prototype designs of the smartphone that culminated in the final design. Also Read - OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature selfie camera with 105-degree ultra wide-angle lens

OnePlus Nord designed revealed by Carl Pei

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, revealed the design of OnePlus Nord, during a video interview with YouTuber Marques Brownlee. The interview highlighted the thought process behind OnePlus Nord design and gave a brief look at the device. The images shared by Brownlee on his social media platforms and video shows that Nord will sport a glossy back. The device also sports curved edges and vertically stacked camera module, a departure from central placement for camera module. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon: Price in India, offers, specifications

You can also see the OnePlus logo at the center and two color options that look like teal and grey. The video also shows the front of the device which confirms the dual selfie camera. OnePlus recently revealed that one of the cameras supports a 105-degree wide-angle lens. There is a USB Type-C port at the bottom and the bezels look thicker than the one seen on OnePlus 8 series. With Nord, OnePlus is returning to the mid-range price segment. Pei also showed early prototypes including one with iPhone 11 Pro-style L-shaped camera module. Also Read - OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations not free: Check India price and its sale details

OnePlus Nord is expected to feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage and pack a 4,300mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to feature 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel quad rear camera setup. At the front, we might see 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual selfie cameras. OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-order at 1.30PM IST on Amazon India and here is how you can get one.

How to pre-order in India:

1: Go to Amazon India and look for dedicated page for OnePlus Nord

2: On this page, those interested in the device can pre-order by paying a deposit of Rs 499.

3: OnePlus says once the pre-order is confirmed, users will receive a gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus.

4: Those pre-order users who complete the purchase of their device by 31 August 2020, will be entitled to receive a second surprise gift box.

