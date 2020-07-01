OnePlus is once again entering the affordable smartphone segment with the launch of a new product lineup. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that its non-flagship product will be called OnePlus Nord. With the new lineup, OnePlus says it aims to make the “premium OnePlus experience accessible to more users.” This marks a new beginning for the brand that goes with the slogan “Never Settle” and will see the company compete in the lower end of the price segment. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms price below $500, Scandinavian design, more

OnePlus Nord: Pre-Order starts today

OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-order starting today. The pre-order will be limited to a small number of customers. According to Android Authority, OnePlus plans to open only 100 pre-orders for the smartphone today. The information appeared in the Instagram story of the dedicated handle called OnePlusLiteZThing, which shows the countdown ends at 4AM ET (around 1.30PM IST). Amazon India, the online retail partner of OnePlus, has not announced any details but it has a “Notify Me” option on the listing for the product. Also Read - OnePlus Nord/ Z not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

“We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said. Also Read - OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design, black color

With the documentary released yesterday, OnePlus confirmed that the Nord will be a sub-$500 smartphone. OnePlus One, which made its debut in 2014, had a retail price of $299. The flagship killer device has paved the way for more expensive devices. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the newest flagship phones from the company, start at $699 and $899 respectively. On the other end of the spectrum, smartphones are not only getting affordable but also pack great features.

OnePlus has confirmed that the first OnePlus Nord smartphone will launch in India and Europe. The leaks so far indicate that OnePlus Nord will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a 5G-capable Snapdragon 765G chipset, the smartphone is expected to launch with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It might use a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and dual selfie cameras. We will know more about details about this device on July 7 and launch might be set for next week.

