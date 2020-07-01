comscore OnePlus Nord goes on pre-order today but there is a catch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord phone goes on pre-order today but there is a catch
News

OnePlus Nord phone goes on pre-order today but there is a catch

News

OnePlus Nord will be an affordable smartphone from the company offering premium features.

  • Published: July 1, 2020 8:29 AM IST
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus is once again entering the affordable smartphone segment with the launch of a new product lineup. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that its non-flagship product will be called OnePlus Nord. With the new lineup, OnePlus says it aims to make the “premium OnePlus experience accessible to more users.” This marks a new beginning for the brand that goes with the slogan “Never Settle” and will see the company compete in the lower end of the price segment. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms price below $500, Scandinavian design, more

OnePlus Nord: Pre-Order starts today

OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-order starting today. The pre-order will be limited to a small number of customers. According to Android Authority, OnePlus plans to open only 100 pre-orders for the smartphone today. The information appeared in the Instagram story of the dedicated handle called OnePlusLiteZThing, which shows the countdown ends at 4AM ET (around 1.30PM IST). Amazon India, the online retail partner of OnePlus, has not announced any details but it has a “Notify Me” option on the listing for the product. Also Read - OnePlus Nord/ Z not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

“We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said. Also Read - OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design, black color

With the documentary released yesterday, OnePlus confirmed that the Nord will be a sub-$500 smartphone. OnePlus One, which made its debut in 2014, had a retail price of $299. The flagship killer device has paved the way for more expensive devices. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the newest flagship phones from the company, start at $699 and $899 respectively. On the other end of the spectrum, smartphones are not only getting affordable but also pack great features.

OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms price below $500, Scandinavian design, more

Also Read

OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms price below $500, Scandinavian design, more

OnePlus has confirmed that the first OnePlus Nord smartphone will launch in India and Europe. The leaks so far indicate that OnePlus Nord will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a 5G-capable Snapdragon 765G chipset, the smartphone is expected to launch with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It might use a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and dual selfie cameras. We will know more about details about this device on July 7 and launch might be set for next week.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 1, 2020 8:29 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple iPhone SE 2020

42500

iOS 13
A13 Bionic
12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile upcoming season 14 details, trailer leaked
Gaming
PUBG Mobile upcoming season 14 details, trailer leaked
OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms multiple details

News

OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms multiple details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms multiple details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme C11 launched: Price, features

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms multiple details

News

OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms multiple details
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

News

OnePlus Nord not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster
OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design

News

OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Q, Realme Adventurer Backpack की पहली सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, जानें कीमत

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किए दो नए स्मार्टफोन Redmi 9A और Redmi 9C, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Realme C11 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी और ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

बैन किए गए टॉप 10 चाइनीज ऐप्स के ये हैं विकल्प, बिना रुके होंगे काम

Xiaomi स्मार्ट कॉफी मशीन, गेमिंग मॉनीटर समेत ये 5 डिवाइस जल्द करेगी लॉन्च

Latest Videos

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

News

OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms multiple details
News
OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms multiple details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Realme C11 launched: Price, features

News

Realme C11 launched: Price, features
Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers