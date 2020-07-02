OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

OnePlus Nord, the affordable smartphone from OnePlus, will launch soon. The smartphone was available for limited pre-order yesterday and went out of stock immediately. Now, the company has announced that it will have another pre-order on July 8. While we know that OnePlus Nord will be an affordable device, the company has tried to keep a lot of its features under wraps. Until yesterday. We now know that OnePlus Nord will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. Also Read - OnePlus TV 2020 lineup with starting price under Rs 19,999 set to launch in India today: Watch livestream, expected features and more

OnePlus Nord: Confirmed Specs and Expected Price

Qualcomm Europe has officially confirmed that OnePlus Nord will use the 5G capable Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. “Excited to be working with @OnePlus as they embark on #NewBeginnings powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform #OnePlusNord,” the company said in a tweet. This could become the first smartphone with Snapdragon 765G in India. In addition, Carl Pei, the Assistant Head of OnePlus Nord, has confirmed use of Snapdragon 765G to Techradar. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm; check price, offers and specifications

This should not come as a surprise. A previous leak claimed that OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z will use this particular chipset. The Snapdragon 765G is the first chipset from Qualcomm to feature integrated 5G support. It is more affordable than the Snapdragon 865, which also supports 5G. The chipset has already become popular in China where it powers a number of 5G ready mid-range smartphones. OnePlus has confirmed that the first OnePlus Nord smartphone will launch in India and Europe. Also Read - Shinco launches 43-inch 4K Smart TV in India at Rs 20,999; will compete with OnePlus and Thomson

Excited to be working with @OnePlus as they embark on #NewBeginnings powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform #OnePlusNord https://t.co/1Eitm4GJSI — Qualcomm EU (@Qualcomm_EU) July 1, 2020

The leaks so far indicate that smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a 5G-capable Snapdragon 765G chipset, the smartphone is expected to launch with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It might use a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera. Pei further explained that OnePlus Nord will stand out for its camera, user experience and the quality.

“We’ve seen that [the] camera is probably the most used feature of a smartphone,” Pei told Techradar. “It’s the number one use case, so if we wanted to create a great product, the camera had to be great.” He also emphasized that the experience will not just be limited to hardware but also the software. The company is also banking on the build quality for the smartphone to succeed in this price segment. If it is priced under Rs 35,000 in India, this could become OnePlus‘ return to its roots of affordable phones with great hardware and specifications.

