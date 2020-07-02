comscore OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G with 5G support; next pre-order on July 8
News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G with 5G support; next pre-order on July 8

News

OnePlus Nord will be an affordable flagship smartphone from the company with focus on camera, build quality and user experience.

  • Published: July 2, 2020 1:03 PM IST
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord, the affordable smartphone from OnePlus, will launch soon. The smartphone was available for limited pre-order yesterday and went out of stock immediately. Now, the company has announced that it will have another pre-order on July 8. While we know that OnePlus Nord will be an affordable device, the company has tried to keep a lot of its features under wraps. Until yesterday. We now know that OnePlus Nord will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. Also Read - OnePlus TV 2020 lineup with starting price under Rs 19,999 set to launch in India today: Watch livestream, expected features and more

OnePlus Nord: Confirmed Specs and Expected Price

Qualcomm Europe has officially confirmed that OnePlus Nord will use the 5G capable Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. “Excited to be working with @OnePlus as they embark on #NewBeginnings powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform #OnePlusNord,” the company said in a tweet. This could become the first smartphone with Snapdragon 765G in India. In addition, Carl Pei, the Assistant Head of OnePlus Nord, has confirmed use of Snapdragon 765G to Techradar. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm; check price, offers and specifications

This should not come as a surprise. A previous leak claimed that OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z will use this particular chipset. The Snapdragon 765G is the first chipset from Qualcomm to feature integrated 5G support. It is more affordable than the Snapdragon 865, which also supports 5G. The chipset has already become popular in China where it powers a number of 5G ready mid-range smartphones. OnePlus has confirmed that the first OnePlus Nord smartphone will launch in India and Europe. Also Read - Shinco launches 43-inch 4K Smart TV in India at Rs 20,999; will compete with OnePlus and Thomson

The leaks so far indicate that smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by a 5G-capable Snapdragon 765G chipset, the smartphone is expected to launch with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It might use a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera. Pei further explained that OnePlus Nord will stand out for its camera, user experience and the quality.

OnePlus Nord/ Z not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

Also Read

OnePlus Nord/ Z not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

“We’ve seen that [the] camera is probably the most used feature of a smartphone,” Pei told Techradar. “It’s the number one use case, so if we wanted to create a great product, the camera had to be great.” He also emphasized that the experience will not just be limited to hardware but also the software. The company is also banking on the build quality for the smartphone to succeed in this price segment. If it is priced under Rs 35,000 in India, this could become OnePlus‘ return to its roots of affordable phones with great hardware and specifications.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 2, 2020 1:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details

News

Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

News

Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook Avatar: किस तरह से आप बना सकते हैं अपना फेसबुक अवतार

Samsung Galaxy M01s स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, Galaxy A10s का हो सकता है रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

WhatsApp में हुए कई बदलाव - एनिमेटेड स्टीकर, QR Codes के साथ पहले से बेहतर हुई ग्रुप कॉलिंग

Disney+ Hotstar पर जुलाई में रिलीज होंगी ये फिल्में और शो, इसे फ्री में देख सकते हैं

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Cut : सैमसंग ने सस्ता किया क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप वाला स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price dropped by Rs 7,000 in India: Price, offers
OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC

News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G SoC
Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details

News

Asus ROG Phone III to launch on July 22: check details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 7: Check details
Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

News

Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks on Samsung's Ukraine website

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers