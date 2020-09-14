comscore OnePlus Nord sale at 2 pm today via Amazon; check details | BGR India
OnePlus Nord sale at 2 pm today via Amazon; check price, features and offers

The OnePlus Nord 8GB/128GB variant will today be sold at a base price of Rs 26,999 instead of Rs 27,999. Meanwhile, the India-exclusive 6GB/64GB variant is still lnot up for sale.

  Published: September 14, 2020 8:39 AM IST
The OnePlus Nord is all set to go on sale in India again today. The flash sale will take place at 2:00 PM and buyers will be able to buy the OnePlus Nord via Amazon. To recall, the OnePlus Nord was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 24,999. The key highlights of the phone are AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G SoC, quad rear camera setup, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Which midrange phone is best at Rs 25,000?

OnePlus Nord: Price in India, offers

The OnePlus Nord price in India is set at Rs 24,999, and for the same price, you will get the base 6GB RAM variant. However, this India-exclusive variant is not available yet. Interested buyers can, however, get the 8GB RAM model, which now sells for Rs Rs 26,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM is also available and will cost you Rs 29,999 in the country. It will be sold in two colors – marble blue and onyx black. Further, Amazon India is offering an additional discount of Rs 1,000 to buyers paying with an ICICI bank credit card. The offer also applies to those purchasing the device with Credit Card/Debit Card EMI. Also Read - OnePlus Nord next sale on September 14 on Amazon India: Offers, price, specifications

Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box. As for the photography sessions, there is a quad-camera setup. Also Read - OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update; here’s what’s new

It consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

The Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock. Sadly, there’s no wireless charging available on the Nord. The display also embeds a fingerprint sensor for biometric verification.

  Published Date: September 14, 2020 8:39 AM IST

Best Sellers