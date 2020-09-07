The OnePlus Nord is all set to go on sale in India again today. The flash sale will take place at 2:ooPM and buyers will be able to buy the OnePlus Nord via Amazon. To recall, the OnePlus Nord was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 24,999. The key highlights of the phone are AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G SoC, quad rear camera setup and more. Also Read - How to take scrolling screenshots on Android phones

OnePlus Nord: Price in India, colors

The OnePlus Nord price in India is set at Rs 24,999, and for the same price you will get the base 6GB RAM variant. The interested buyers can also go for the 8GB RAM model, which comes with a price label of Rs 27,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM is also available and will cost you Rs 29,999 in the country. It will be sold in two colors – blue and black. Also Read - OnePlus Clover spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 460, 4GB RAM

Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box. As for the photography sessions, there is a quad-camera setup. Also Read - Vivo makes a “chameleon” phone: Rear panel changes colors automatically

It consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

The Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock. Sadly, there’s no wireless charging available on the Nord. The display also embeds a fingerprint sensor for biometric verification.