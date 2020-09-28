Last week, OnePlus started selling the OnePlus Nord via open sale, but only the 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models. The 6GB RAM model, however, is still on flash sale and it’ll be available today at 2:00PM via Amazon India. On the other hand, Amazon and OnePlus.in are selling the 8GB RAM variant and the 12GB RAM variant in open sale as per availability. Also Read - OnePlus brings OxygenOS 11's Zen Mode to Android 10-based phones

The OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for its base variant. This base 6GB RAM model recently went on sale for the first time, so it appears there will be more flash sales for the particular variant. At present, the company is selling the 8GB RAM variant at starting price of Rs 27,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM costs Rs 29,999. Both models are on open sale on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. The Nord comes in blue and black colors options. Also Read - OnePlus 8T: Two crucial features officially confirmed ahead of October 14 launch

Specifications and features

OnePlus offers the Snapdragon 765G chipset in the Nord, which is still an exclusivity in India. The 765G enables 5G connectivity at an affordable price, although India is yet to get 5G anytime soon. The phone also gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor also makes it to the mix. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impressions: Reshaping foldable tech for future?

Watch Video: OnePlus Nord Review

The Nord gets a 4115mAh battery as its power source. OnePlus throws in its 30W Warp Charge system, promising a full charge in an hour. The front camera system gets two sensors, i.e. a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The rear has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro as well as depth cameras.