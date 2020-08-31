comscore OnePlus Nord will be on sale today via Amazon | BGR India
  • OnePlus Nord will be on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know
The OnePlus Nord will go on sale today via Amazon at 1 pm. The Nord is a midrange smartphone with a 5G enabled Snapdragon 765G chip starting at a price of Rs 24,999.

  • Published: August 31, 2020 8:55 AM IST
OnePlus Nord

If you have wanted to get your hands on the OnePlus Nord, today is the day you might finally be able to do so. Amazon will put up the OnePlus Nord for sale once more today at 1 pm. Similar to the previous sales, only the two top variants will be available for purchase. You can get the Nord in the Blue and Grey colors and there are a couple of bank offers to avail as well. The OnePlus website is still showing no signs of a sale though. Also Read - OnePlus unlikely to launch Nord smartphone in China

As you read, the Nord currently has two variants up for grabs in India. There’s a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that will set you back by Rs 27,999. If you want more RAM and storage, you have to spend Rs 29,999. This variant will offer 12GB RAM as well as 256GB storage. There’s an entry-level variant scheduled to go on sale at Rs 24,999 by September. This variant will offer 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Also Read - OnePlus Nord users complain about Bluetooth connectivity issues

OnePlus Nord specifications

The Nord is the cheapest smartphone OnePlus currently sells in India. We say currently because OnePlus has plans to expand the Nord lineup. Leaks suggest there will be a few more entry-level model. One of them will be a Snapdragon 460-toting budget smartphone with a triple camera setup and an 18W fast charging system. Also Read - OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme: Entry-level smartphone with low-end specs

Coming back to the current Nord, you get a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone relies on a 4115mAh battery along with the Warp Charge 30T fast-charging system. Sadly, there’s no wireless charging available on the Nord.

OnePlus offers a massive 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display on the Nord with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display also embeds a fingerprint sensor for biometric verification. There’s a pill-shaped cutout on the top to hold the dual front camera setup. The main camera here is a 32-megapixel sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera.

At the back, there’s a quad camera setup. The main camera has a 48-megapixel SonyIMX586 sensor with an aperture of f/1.75. This is joined by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There’s also a 2-megapixel depth camera for portrait mode photos.

  • Published Date: August 31, 2020 8:55 AM IST

