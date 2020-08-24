It has been a few weeks since the OnePlus Nord went on sale in India. The company initially kept an open sale model for the two variants of the phone, but now after these went out-of-stock, the company is selling them through flash sales. In case you are looking to buy the Nord, then you can head to Amazon India tomorrow, August 25, at 1:00PM. Also Read - OnePlus budget smartphone with Snapdragon 460 could launch by end of 2020

The OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs 24,999 for its base variant. This one, however, will go on sale in September and it only gets 6GB of RAM. At present, the company is selling the 8GB RAM variant at starting price of Rs 27,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM costs Rs 29,999. The Nord comes in blue and black colours. Both the variants will be available on Amazon tomorrow at 1:00PM. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 gets listed on Amazon India ahead of August 27 launch

Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Adreno 620 GPU. Additionally, it runs Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime to go on sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price in India, specifications

Watch Video: OnePlus Nord Review

The quad camera setup on the back consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The OnePlus Nord also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, 5G support, and face unlock.