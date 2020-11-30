OnePlus Nord SE in the works, details revealed

Amidst OnePlus 9 rumours, a new report suggests that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on another budget device dubbed the OnePlus Nord SE. According to a recent report by Android Central, the OnePlus Nord SE could launch in the month of March next year. The company is yet to announce the launch timeline of the budget OnePlus Nord SE, so take this information with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Vivo U20 vs OnePlus Nord - Head to Head Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

The report reveals that the OnePlus Nord SE will come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support. Earlier today, an OnePlus 65W fast-charger appeared on TUV certification. According to the listing, the charger outputs multiple charging rates: 5.0V/3.0A (15W), and 10.0V/6.5A (65W). Also Read - OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 - Head to Head Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

OnePlus Nord SE: What we know

According to the report, the OnePlus Nord SE is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which could be disappointing for consumers as the OnePlus Nord is also powered by the same processor. Qualcomm is reportedly working on Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G processor and is expected to go official in December. The report also reveals that the OnePlus Nord SE will come with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Also Read - OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Price, Specs, Reviews, Camera, RAM, Storage

OnePlus introduced the Nord series earlier this year with the launch of the OnePlus Nord. With Nord, the smartphone manufacturer aims to target the mid-range segment which is a quite crowded space.

Recently, the company launched the OnePlus Nord N100 and the N10 5G. These smartphones are available in the global market but there are no words on whether these devices will arrive in the country or not.

The report further reveals that the OnePlus Nord SE will launch in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020. Around the same time, the company is also expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The smartphone manufacturer has already started working on the OnePlus 9 series, which is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor expected to launch next month through a virtual event.