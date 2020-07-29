The OnePlus Nord is getting all the attention in the smartphone space and there are good reasons behind that. Not only is the Nord the most affordable smartphone from OnePlus since the OnePlus One but it also gets the formula right. The phone has all the right specifications and coupled with an attention-seeking design, it seems the hot choice for many. However, OnePlus is not settling with this one. Based on a few leaks, there’s a cheaper Nord series device in the works. Also Read - OnePlus Nord fails bend test, cracks under pressure

Thanks to some code-digging by XDA Developers, it seems that OnePlus is finishing off the second Nord device. The latest version of Oxygen OS 10.5 holds evidence of OnePlus working on more devices. These unnamed phones, which are known as Billie 2T and Billie 8T, are said to be using the Snapdragon 690 chipset. No other information is available yet but given what we know, these phones are going to support 5G networks. Also Read - OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India, Carl Pei reveals massive demand

WATCH: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

OnePlus earlier confirmed that it plans to bring the Nord series to the US market later in the year. The current OnePlus Nord won’t make it but there will be a new model. Speculations have so far suggested that this will be a cheaper phone with more compromises than the Nord. Also Read - Vivo V19 prices now cheaper by up to Rs 4,000 after OnePlus Nord launch

Snapdragon 690 specifications

Hence, it makes sense for OnePlus to rely on the Snapdragon 690 chip for the Nord Lite. The Snapdragon 690 is one of the newest 5G chips from Qualcomm meant for use in midrange phone. It comes in as the successor to the Snapdragon 675 chip with major performance gains. This 8nm chip has two Cortex-A77 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The Adreno 619L GPU offers 60 per cent faster graphics.

Most importantly, the Snapdragon 690 has an in-built Snapdragon X51 5G modem. This means it will support global sub-6GHz 5G networks. No manufacturer has used it so far but Motorola, LG, Nokia and a few more have promised phones using this chip.

OnePlus Nord Lite expectations

Coming back to the OnePlus device, it seems that this one will join the Nord series as a lighter version. That means you can expect it to feature a smaller display, fewer cameras, slower charging and then some more. You can expect the display to retain its 90Hz refresh rate as OnePlus isn’t going back to 60Hz displays.

For the Indian market, this device could offer OnePlus an opportunity to enter the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. This cheaper Nord could end up competing with the likes of Motorola One Fusion+, Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro. Compared to these, the cheaper Nord will offer benefits such as 5G connectivity, Oxygen OS experience and the OnePlus brand image.

Story Timeline