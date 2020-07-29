comscore OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper with Snapdragon 690
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper with new 5G model, may use Snapdragon 690
News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper with new 5G model, may use Snapdragon 690

News

OnePlus may be working on a new Nord series device with a Snapdragon 690 chipset. This OnePlus device may launch in the US this year.

  • Published: July 29, 2020 12:02 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Review (7)

Representative Image: OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord is getting all the attention in the smartphone space and there are good reasons behind that. Not only is the Nord the most affordable smartphone from OnePlus since the OnePlus One but it also gets the formula right. The phone has all the right specifications and coupled with an attention-seeking design, it seems the hot choice for many. However, OnePlus is not settling with this one. Based on a few leaks, there’s a cheaper Nord series device in the works. Also Read - OnePlus Nord fails bend test, cracks under pressure

Thanks to some code-digging by XDA Developers, it seems that OnePlus is finishing off the second Nord device. The latest version of Oxygen OS 10.5 holds evidence of OnePlus working on more devices. These unnamed phones, which are known as Billie 2T and Billie 8T, are said to be using the Snapdragon 690 chipset. No other information is available yet but given what we know, these phones are going to support 5G networks. Also Read - OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India, Carl Pei reveals massive demand

WATCH: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

OnePlus earlier confirmed that it plans to bring the Nord series to the US market later in the year. The current OnePlus Nord won’t make it but there will be a new model. Speculations have so far suggested that this will be a cheaper phone with more compromises than the Nord. Also Read - Vivo V19 prices now cheaper by up to Rs 4,000 after OnePlus Nord launch

Snapdragon 690 specifications

Hence, it makes sense for OnePlus to rely on the Snapdragon 690 chip for the Nord Lite. The Snapdragon 690 is one of the newest 5G chips from Qualcomm meant for use in midrange phone. It comes in as the successor to the Snapdragon 675 chip with major performance gains. This 8nm chip has two Cortex-A77 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The Adreno 619L GPU offers 60 per cent faster graphics.

Most importantly, the Snapdragon 690 has an in-built Snapdragon X51 5G modem. This means it will support global sub-6GHz 5G networks. No manufacturer has used it so far but Motorola, LG, Nokia and a few more have promised phones using this chip.

OnePlus Nord Lite expectations

Coming back to the OnePlus device, it seems that this one will join the Nord series as a lighter version. That means you can expect it to feature a smaller display, fewer cameras, slower charging and then some more. You can expect the display to retain its 90Hz refresh rate as OnePlus isn’t going back to 60Hz displays.

For the Indian market, this device could offer OnePlus an opportunity to enter the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. This cheaper Nord could end up competing with the likes of Motorola One Fusion+, Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro. Compared to these, the cheaper Nord will offer benefits such as 5G connectivity, Oxygen OS experience and the OnePlus brand image.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2020 12:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery

News

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

Features

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, launch date

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G
OnePlus teases Always on Display feature with Android 11

News

OnePlus teases Always on Display feature with Android 11
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 Pro Plus दमदार AnTuTu स्कोर के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Nubia Red Magic 5S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन सिल्वर कूलिंग पैड और Snapdragon 865 SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

लॉन्चिंग से पहले फ्लिपकार्ट पर लिस्ट हुआ Honor 9S स्मार्टफोन, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

Amazon Prime Day सेल पर OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 और इन फोन्स पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार ऑफर्स

Gionee का ये फोन 10,000Ah बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, launch date
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak tips off pricing, launch date
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime design teased online
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India

News

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launching on August 5 in India
Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery

News

Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery
OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers