comscore OnePlus Nord sold out on Amazon India; next round of pre-orders on July 8
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord sold out on Amazon India; next round of pre-orders on July 8
News

OnePlus Nord sold out on Amazon India; next round of pre-orders on July 8

News

As per the company's official Instagram page, the OnePlus Nord will be up for limited pre-orders on July 8.

  • Published: July 1, 2020 1:59 PM IST
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus is yet to confirm the India launch date of the OnePlus Nord phone. While the exact launch date is unknown, people are already pre-booking the device. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord is already sold out on Amazon India site. While some are complaining that they didn’t even get the pre-order page, a few of them are happy that they managed to book the OnePlus Nord. The brand said that it will only make available 100 units of the phone, which is why the handset was sold out so fast.

The Chinese company has also revealed the date of when the next pre-orders will take place. As per the company’s official Instagram page, the OnePlus Nord will be up for limited pre-orders on July 8. So, in case you missed this one, you have another chance to get it. Besides, just a few days back, OnePlus confirmed the name of the device. So, it will not be called OnePlus Z and will be sold as OnePlus Nord. It is confirmed to pack a 5G Snapdragon chipset. It will likely be Snapdragon 765G SoC. Read on to know more about it.

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager – POCO India

OnePlus Nord: Expected specifications, price

The upcoming OnePlus phone was previously rumored to be priced under the Rs 25,000 price bracket in India. But, the company says that the price will be below $500 (approx Rs 37,799). We expect OnePlus to launch Nord in India at a much lower price, similar to what happened with the OnePlus 8 series. It will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. The device could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Nord is said to launch with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It could also be available with a separate 12GB RAM variant. The company’s upcoming Nord lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. There could be a punch-hole camera design on the front. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India website.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 1, 2020 1:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse officially launched in India
Gaming
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse officially launched in India
PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Livik Map details released by Tencent Games

BGR Tech Talks: Poco India GM C Manmohan talks about M2 Pro, F2, Elon Musk

Interviews

BGR Tech Talks: Poco India GM C Manmohan talks about M2 Pro, F2, Elon Musk

Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark

Xiaomi Redmi 9 coming soon with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 coming soon with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark

Xiaomi Redmi 9 coming soon with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G Snapdragon 765G variant spotted

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Shinco launches 43-inch 4K Smart TV in India at Rs 20,999

Smart TVs

Shinco launches 43-inch 4K Smart TV in India at Rs 20,999
OnePlus Nord will be up for pre-orders on July 8

News

OnePlus Nord will be up for pre-orders on July 8
Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India

Smart TVs

Thomson Oath Pro series with 4K bezel-less design launched in India
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 7 जुलाई को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी खासियत

Moto G 5G स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

Zee5 ने भारत में लॉन्च की HiPi ऐप, TikTok की तरह वीडियो शेयर कर पाएंगे यूजर्स

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition भारत में 2 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, आज से शुरू होगी प्री-बुकिंग

Thomson Oath Pro 4K TV सीरीज भारत में 43, 55 और 65इंच में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Tech Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India
Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark
News
Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark
Xiaomi Redmi 9 coming soon with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 coming soon with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to reportedly launch in October
Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G Snapdragon 765G variant spotted

News

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G Snapdragon 765G variant spotted
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers