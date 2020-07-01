OnePlus Nord sold out on Amazon India; next round of pre-orders on July 8

OnePlus is yet to confirm the India launch date of the OnePlus Nord phone. While the exact launch date is unknown, people are already pre-booking the device. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord is already sold out on Amazon India site. While some are complaining that they didn’t even get the pre-order page, a few of them are happy that they managed to book the OnePlus Nord. The brand said that it will only make available 100 units of the phone, which is why the handset was sold out so fast.

The Chinese company has also revealed the date of when the next pre-orders will take place. As per the company’s official Instagram page, the OnePlus Nord will be up for limited pre-orders on July 8. So, in case you missed this one, you have another chance to get it. Besides, just a few days back, OnePlus confirmed the name of the device. So, it will not be called OnePlus Z and will be sold as OnePlus Nord. It is confirmed to pack a 5G Snapdragon chipset. It will likely be Snapdragon 765G SoC. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus Nord: Expected specifications, price

The upcoming OnePlus phone was previously rumored to be priced under the Rs 25,000 price bracket in India. But, the company says that the price will be below $500 (approx Rs 37,799). We expect OnePlus to launch Nord in India at a much lower price, similar to what happened with the OnePlus 8 series. It will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor. The device could feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Nord is said to launch with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It could also be available with a separate 12GB RAM variant. The company’s upcoming Nord lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup. There could be a punch-hole camera design on the front. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and could come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. It will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India website.