OnePlus Nord special edition to launch on October 14

Later this week, OnePlus will reveal the OnePlus 8T in India and other global markets. OnePlus is promising a host of upgrades with the 8T, including a new design. Apart from the 8T, the company is also teasing a new pair of wireless earbuds, rumored to be called Buds Z. That’s not all though. Based on official teasers, the Nord is getting a classic “OnePlus update” in the October 14 launch. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 फोन 26 अक्टूबर को होंगे लॉन्च, 14 अक्टूबर को आएगा OnePlus 8T

The Instagram handle of OnePlus Nord and Amazon have confirmed a new color variant of the phone. OnePlus is calling it a special edition of the Nord and teasing a sandstone finish. The color will be similar to charcoal gray and could retain the same finish as the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition. Prices of the variant are yet to be revealed, although OnePlus could reserve it for the top 256GB model. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G phone could launch by end of October

Apart from the new color and finish, OnePlus isn’t hinting at other changes for the Nord. Neither is the company hinting at unveiling new OnePlus models at this launch event. The Nord N10 and N100 are expected to join the lineup at lower prices later this month. OnePlus may retain the Nord as the top-tier offering in the Nord lineup. Also Read - New OnePlus Nord smartphone coming soon, could be N10 5G

OnePlus Nord special edition launching with OnePlus 8T

While the special edition of the Nord is interesting for fans, OnePlus is teasing bucketloads of upgrades with the 8T. Based on the leaks, there’s no chipset upgrade this time for the T upgrade to the annual OnePlus flagship. However, the company is expected to offer improvements in key areas that matter.

So far, we know that the OnePlus 8T will get a 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout on the top. The 8T is also getting a bigger 4500mAh battery with the faster 65W Warp Charge system. The design of the phone is all-new too, with a big rectangular camera module and a flat display. OnePlus is teasing an Aquamarine Green color that promises to curtail fingerprint smudges.

Ahead of its launch, OnePlus has also announced price cuts for the OnePlus 8 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 8 will start from Rs 39,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant. The Nord isn’t getting any discounts during the sale though.

