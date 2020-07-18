OnePlus has just shared some new information regarding its much-anticipated mid-range flagship smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The company shared these details in an identical manner to other specifications in recent days. Looking closely, the company shared this new batch of information in a dedicated post on OnePlus forums. This new information is focused on highlighting the work that OnePlus has done to craft a “smooth experience” on Nord. It includes the display refresh rate, RAM capacity, and the processor along with some other software tweaks. Some of this information is not really new and has already leaked online. However, it is good to have official confirmation before the launch. Let’s check out the new information around OnePlus Nord here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord full camera details officially confirmed by the company

OnePlus Nord new details out

Taking a closer look, the company noted that the device will feature a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the company also noted that it has increased the touch sampling rate on the device from135Hz to 180Hz. This will ensure that the display and the software in extension can detect your touch inputs faster. It won't really be that fast in general usage but it may make the difference in multiplayer games. OnePlus also provided some context that it first added the 90Hz display with 135Hz touch sampling on OnePlus 7T. The company also worked and spent about three months to make the lock screen animations smoother.

We are already aware of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC on the device along with a dedicated AI engine. In addition, the company also noted that it will add "up to 12GB" RAM on OnePlus Nord to keep things smooth. Beyond this, the company has also teamed up with Google to integrate Google Comms Suite on the smartphone. This includes the Google Phone app with the Dialer, Google Messages, and Duo. OnePlus Nord is the first smartphone from the company to feature these apps out of the box.

In addition, the smartphone maker also revealed that it has added multiple rubber seals in the device on Instagram. These seals will ensure that OnePlus Nord will stay safe in 30cm of water for about 30 seconds. However, the company discouraged users from doing this willingly.

