OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed ahead of launch

With OIS, OnePlus is teasing flagship camera experience with the Nord.

  Published: July 7, 2020 3:48 PM IST
Details about the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone continue to emerge online. Although the phone will be competing in the premium mid-range segment, the OnePlus Nord’s camera system will be assisted by OIS (optical image stabilization). Also Read - OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Expected specifications, price and more

The information comes from the leakster Ishan Agarwal through his Twitter account. This is not just a leak, as Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, immediately retweeted the post. He also added a comment “Flagship camera incoming”. Therefore, the optical image stabilization for the OnePlus Nord is officially confirmed. Also Read - OnePlus TV U series, Y series to go on sale today; check price, offers, specifications

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS for short) is a feature commonly found on high-end or fully photography-centric phones. There are even some flagship phones that have been released in the past which don’t have this feature. Therefore, it is not surprising that OnePlus boasts of having added it to its mid-range device. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design teased, hardware details shared

OIS allows users to take photos without blur. It adds dedicated hardware to the camera sensor to effectively compensate for movement while taking pictures or recording videos. So if we don’t have firm hands or if we’re taking a photo while moving. This feature will definitely come in handy.

OnePlus Nord retail box revealed

In addition to confirming the new feature, the retail box for the new device has also been revealed. It will come in a black box, unlike previous OnePlus phones with their white or red finish boxes. The top of the box has the OnePlus logo in the corner. While the word “Nord” is spelled multiple times in a much larger font.

The box is designed in such a way that we can see the teal/cyan color of its interior. This is the same color used for the logo of the new Nord line. OnePlus also demonstrates the robustness of the box by having two people stand on top of it. The OnePlus Nord has an unveiling date on July 21. The event would be the first AR launch of a phone in the world.

  Published Date: July 7, 2020 3:48 PM IST

Best Sellers