comscore OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Expected specifications, price
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Expected specifications, price and more
News

OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Expected specifications, price and more

News

The OnePlus Nord could launch in India on July 21 and will offer a sturdy and sleek design.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 6:30 PM IST
OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord India launch will reportedly take place on July 21. Previously, it was rumored that the mid-range OnePlus Nord will launch on July 10. The company is yet to officially confirm the global launch date of the device. But, a few official posters have been leaked online, revealing the exact launch date of the OnePlus Nord. The brand has also shared the box of the OnePlus Nord on its official Instagram page.

The official pictures of OnePlus Nord’s packaging box and the images shared by TechDroider look similar. This further suggests that the launch date could be accurate. The cited source says the new mid-range phone will be launched in the country via an AR launch event. It even mentioned that users who buy AR Launch Invite could get a chance to win OnePlus Q1 TV, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, or gift cards.

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

OnePlus Nord: Price, specifications (expected)

The upcoming 5G phone from the brand will be launched under $500, which is around Rs 37,000 in India. But, the Chinese company is widely expected to price the OnePlus Nord under Rs 25,000 in India. Besides, the latest teasers by the company revealed that the Nord will have a new sleek and sturdy design. The company has already confirmed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

OnePlus Nord design teased, hardware details shared

Also Read

OnePlus Nord design teased, hardware details shared

The leaks so far indicate that the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to offer a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It will likely pack an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes. It will run Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box. The new OnePlus handset will pack dual selfie cameras.

The device might sport dual punch-hole display design. It will reportedly have a 32-megapixel primary selfie sensor and 8-megapixel secondary front snapper. At the back of the phone, it is expected to feature a triple or quad camera setup. A few leaks suggest that this setup will include a 64-megapixel sensor too. The Nord will go on sale via Amazon.in and will be up for pre-order in India soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 6:30 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details
News
OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details
PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but not spending in it

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: India loves playing the game but not spending in it

BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days

Telecom

BSNL offering 5GB daily data and other benefits for 90 days

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Features

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

RedmiBook 16 to launch with Intel Core i7 processor on July 8

Laptops

RedmiBook 16 to launch with Intel Core i7 processor on July 8

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds launched in India under Rs 1,000

OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details

Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi 7A June 2020 security update now rolling out

Motorola Moto G Plus could launch with 5,000mAh battery on July 7

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details

News

OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

iQoo Z1x स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, लॉन्चिंग के पहले आए सामने

OnePlus Nord स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, डिलीट हुए ट्वीट से हुआ खुलासा

इतने रुपये की कीमत पर लॉन्च हो सकता है Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन, GM ने किया खुलासा

चीन के बॉयकॉट के बीच नोकिया ने बदली भारत में रणनीति, चाइनीज कंपनियों को मिलेगी टक्कर

Apple ने ऐप स्टोर से करीब 4,500 चाइनीज गेम्स हटाए

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds launched in India under Rs 1,000
News
Truke Fit Pro wireless earbuds launched in India under Rs 1,000
OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details

News

OnePlus Nord to launch in India on July 21: Check details
Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch
Xiaomi Redmi 7A June 2020 security update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A June 2020 security update now rolling out
Motorola Moto G Plus could launch with 5,000mAh battery on July 7

News

Motorola Moto G Plus could launch with 5,000mAh battery on July 7

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers