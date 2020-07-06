The OnePlus Nord India launch will reportedly take place on July 21. Previously, it was rumored that the mid-range OnePlus Nord will launch on July 10. The company is yet to officially confirm the global launch date of the device. But, a few official posters have been leaked online, revealing the exact launch date of the OnePlus Nord. The brand has also shared the box of the OnePlus Nord on its official Instagram page.

The official pictures of OnePlus Nord’s packaging box and the images shared by TechDroider look similar. This further suggests that the launch date could be accurate. The cited source says the new mid-range phone will be launched in the country via an AR launch event. It even mentioned that users who buy AR Launch Invite could get a chance to win OnePlus Q1 TV, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, or gift cards.

OnePlus Nord: Price, specifications (expected)

The upcoming 5G phone from the brand will be launched under $500, which is around Rs 37,000 in India. But, the Chinese company is widely expected to price the OnePlus Nord under Rs 25,000 in India. Besides, the latest teasers by the company revealed that the Nord will have a new sleek and sturdy design. The company has already confirmed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

The leaks so far indicate that the smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to offer a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It will likely pack an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes. It will run Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box. The new OnePlus handset will pack dual selfie cameras.

The device might sport dual punch-hole display design. It will reportedly have a 32-megapixel primary selfie sensor and 8-megapixel secondary front snapper. At the back of the phone, it is expected to feature a triple or quad camera setup. A few leaks suggest that this setup will include a 64-megapixel sensor too. The Nord will go on sale via Amazon.in and will be up for pre-order in India soon.