OnePlus Nord could feature 48MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord is one of the most hyped up and the most leaked devices in recent history. The mid-range OnePlus phone has seen its design, specifications, and price being leaked many times over the past few weeks. Now as we come closer to the launch date, new information on the phone has surfaced. Now it is tipped that the OnePlus Nord could feature a 48-megapixel main camera on the back. Also Read - OnePlus Nord official launch on July 21: India pre-order details, expected price, specs

Recent leaks and reports had also revealed that the OnePlus Nord will also have a total of four cameras on the rear of the phone. The main sensor of these four is now speculated to be a 48-megapixel sensor, just like the one used on the OnePlus flagship devices. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to feature OIS support, retail box revealed ahead of launch

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

That is a strong setup to boast of for a phone that is expected to hit roughly the Rs 25,000 mark in India. The specifications will help the phone go toe-to-toe with some of the best upper mid-range phones in the country. Given that OnePlus could likely use the same sensor used on its higher-end OnePlus 8 series, we can expect some great camera quality out of at least the main camera sensor. Another recent leak also pointed at OIS support on the phone’s rear camera. Also Read - Top phones to launch in India in July: OnePlus Nord, Poco M2 Pro, and more

Meanwhile, on the front, the OnePlus Nord is expected to feature two cameras in a pill-shaped notch. These will be likely a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus Nord retail box revealed

In addition to confirming the new feature, the retail box for the new device has also been revealed. It will come in a black box, unlike previous OnePlus phones with their white or red finish boxes. The top of the box has the OnePlus logo in the corner. While the word “Nord” is spelled multiple times in a much larger font.

The box is designed in such a way that we can see the teal/cyan color of its interior. This is the same color used for the logo of the new Nord line. OnePlus also demonstrates the robustness of the box by having two people stand on top of it. The OnePlus Nord has an unveiling date on July 21. The event would be the first AR launch of a phone in the world.

